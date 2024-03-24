Prince William will be an anchor in his wife's cancer battle | Entertainment





Prince William will be a pillar of his wife's cancer treatment. The heir to the throne, 41, was left in shock after Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, discovered after an abdominal operation in January that she would have to undergo preventative chemotherapy after cancer was detected, and the late Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary has now said he is going to be a rock for their three children as she fights to get healthy. Ailsa Anderson, 46, explained to People how William will step in: he will be the anchor for her children. People added that William, who has children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with Catherine, is now expected to stagger how he works, much like he has done since Kate was admitted to the hospital for her. initial operation. Ailsa added that the timing of Catherine's public announcement via video about her battle with cancer revealed that she and William were focused on the well-being of their children. She said: They protect their children. They think above all about their well-being. Catherine said in her video announcement on Friday evening (22.03.24) that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January and that despite the positive results of the procedure, tests carried out after the operation revealed the presence of cancer . The princess added that her medical team had advised her to undergo preventative chemotherapy and said she was now in the early stages of this treatment. Catherine also noted that it took us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that suited them, and to reassure them that everything will be okay. She added: Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and reassurance. Ailsa added that Catherine's shock announcement will resonate with people living with cancer, saying: I would challenge anyone who saw this not to be totally moved by her. Three million people in the UK are living with cancer and it will affect them. She also called out trolls who spread wild speculation and conspiracy theories about Catherine's whereabouts and health after she stepped out of the public eye following her surgery in January. Ailsa slammed: For people who have been vile on social media, they need to watch what they post. No one knows what's going on in anyone's house. All the messages I have received are of sympathy. How can you not be nice? She is not only a senior member of the royal family, but she is also a mother of young children as she is so young. I'm sure the whole world will be with her.

