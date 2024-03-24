Donnie Wahlberg still sends his wife Jenny McCarthy flowers every week | Entertainment





Donnie Wahlberg still sends his wife Jenny McCarthy flowers every week. The Blue Bloods actor, 54, who is preparing to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary with actress Jenny, 51, later this year, gives her this gift every Monday, which makes him feel be a queen. Masked Singer Jenny told People: Every week (he sends me flowers.) He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen. He is my everything. It always gives me butterflies. It's the love of my life. Jenny also said she loved how Donnie was so generous with their blended family. She added: He loves my son Evan. He loves his children. I love his children. They are like mine. Jenny has son Evan Asher, 21, with her actor ex-husband John Asher, 53, while Donnie had sons Xavier, 31, and Elijah, 22, with his 53-year-old ex-wife Kim Fey. The actress added that Donnie's domestic bliss took a long time to build, saying, “I think we've both paid our dues in this life and enjoyed the benefits of everything we have learned along the way. We have both been through our trials and tribulations, and we have learned from them so that we can be happy in our happiness. She explained how they make sure to spend time together amid their busy work schedules: I'm starting to tape Masked Singer again soon in Los Angeles. And he's doing Blue Bloods and also starts his summer tour with New Kids on the Block in June, but we always make time for each other no matter what, even if it's just a plane ride to see each other for a day. Jenny and Donnie first met in 2012 when they appeared on the same episode of Watch What Happens Live and began dating in 2013. A year later, they announced their engagement and were married four months later in Illinois. Jenny recently said on Live with Kelly and Mark that they plan to renew their vows, which is an annual custom for the couple. She added: Life is so busy and we just want to remember the vows, the path and the love we share.

