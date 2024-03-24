Shannen Doherty fiercely defends Kate Middleton after cancer news

Actress Shannen Doherty scolded the public for their treatment of Kate Middleton in an emotional message posted to Instagram on Friday.

Being a public figure does not mean that the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go through illness or live privately, whichever comes first. Charm the actress wrote in response to the news that Middleton had been diagnosed with cancer.

Doherty currently lives with Stage 4 cancerafter being first diagnosed in 2015 and undergoing chemotherapy and brain surgery in January 2023. A year later, the 52-year-old actress said she had started miracle treatment for cancer.

The onslaught of conspiracy theories, appropriation and simple morbid curiosity forced this person to explain themselves before accepting it and explaining it to their children, Doherty wrote. I pray that this will be a teaching moment for all of us to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye.

The actress went on to say that she admires Kate's strength.

Middleton announced that the reason she left the public eye was due to a cancer diagnosis following abdominal surgery in January.

My medical team therefore advised me to undergo preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment, she said in her press release. The announcement was the culmination of weeks of rampant online speculation about Middleton's whereabouts, marital status and health.

Kate mentioned that she had to take time to adjust to the news for the sake of her young family.

It took us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that suited them, and to reassure them that everything will be okay, Kate said.