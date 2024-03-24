Actress Tamara Lawrance: I like playing hyper-disturbed characters less and less | Theater

AAs an actress, Tamara Lawrance, 29, has a rare intensity, a centered stillness. In person, the Londoner comes across as warm and exuberant and quick-witted. Her career took off in 2017, in the role of Viola in Twelfth night at the National Theater and as Prince Harry's girlfriend in BBC Twos King Charles III. In 2022, she and co-star Letitia Wright both won a British Independent Film Award for their outstanding performances in The silent twins. Most recently, she starred in Jimmy McGovern's poignant BBC drama. Timeplaying a mother who killed her baby, and is about to return to the stage in The rewardby American playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, about a high school reunion, a funny, intelligent and profound vision of a post-pandemic world.

You play Ursula, how do you see her?

Ursula accepts a change of identity. She was diagnosed with diabetes during confinement and is visually impaired. One of the themes of the play is how people deal with what they were and what they are now. She is the facilitator, the anchor, the person who wants to relive her youth. The characters always teach me something about myself. I like playing hyper-disturbed characters less and less. I don't want to kill anyone!

What did the role of Ursula teach you?

Listen. I appreciate his active listening. There is great power in being someone who can serve as a support to others. And observation. People often assume that when people listen they are just silent, but Ursula records everything.

With Bella Ramsey, left, and Jodie Whittaker in the second series of Jimmy McGoverns' BBC drama Time. Photograph: Sally Mais/BBC

She is described as having experienced the worst pandemic ever. How was yours?

It was [long pause] there was grief, in the sense that I lost people during that time, but there was also something profound about being home [in north London]. I'm lucky to have a lovely family, and it's been beautiful to see how the children (I don't have children of my own but have younger siblings and cousins) have flourished during confinement.

In 7th grade, I was mortified to find out that you couldn't do theater until 9th ​​grade.

Are you a reunion fan?

I probably wouldn't go to a real school reunion but I thought, inspired by this play, that it would be nice to have my own reunion with some high school friends I hadn't seen in a while. I get them tickets.

Putting nostalgia aside, are you good at living in the present?

That’s the question of the times, isn’t it? I'm not very good at this at all. I realize it's the answer to everything, but I still think about the past and worry a little about the future.

Would you mind being 30? Fun fact, you and I have the same birthday15 July.

No way you did your homework. Yes! And I'm really excited about turning 30, even if it's being the oldest you've ever been and younger than you'll ever be and trying not to feel at the end of something. Older friends always say: you have time, but you never do.

The reward is excellent for exposing the distant intimacies of social media. How comfortable is your own relationship with technology?

I read The shallows by Nicholas G Carr, on how our brains change through the way we process technology. I love the benefits of staying connected, but the scary part is giving away our neuroplasticity to something that shortens our attention span and creates anxiety. For our health, we should probably all take up some space.

With Letitia Wright in The Silent Twins. Photo: Lukasz Bak/Focus Features

Would you agree that the best actors, athletes and dancers have a quality of stillness at the heart of their performances?

Basically, there must be relaxation, presence, listening. I'm reading a book called My character wouldn't do that on cognitive science and acting. Donna Soto-Morettini talks about self-awareness as a marker of bad acting. The acting I admire and aspire to is about having a full, confident inner life.

This inner life defines The silent twins, about sisters who refuse to communicate with anyone except each other. Since filming the film, have you felt haunted by it?

I keep thinking about the injustice of how people are sentenced. The twins were misunderstood. Reform is not about putting people in a box for 20 years, but about getting to the roots of why people are the way they are. Twins have appeared often in my life and work. I have uncles who are twins and I have played twins three times. They're skipping a generation, so I'm hoping someone in my family can have twins. I don't know if it will be me.

Recently you found yourself back in prison at Time (what's with these casting directors, can't they release you?) as Abi who murdered her baby.

It was difficult, I felt really disturbed, I started having weird dreams. But it taught me how to take care of myself outside of work. I should go home, turn off and maybe just watch something like Love Is blind.

Go back to your childhood, as a hospital girl technician mother and a delivery driver fatherWhen did you first decide you wanted to act?

At primary school. I wanted to play because it was fun. And in 7th grade, I was mortified to discover that you couldn't do drama until 9th ​​grade. In year 11 I persuaded the head of year to start an after-school club and we did the Shakespeare Schools Festival. I played Puck, then Macbeth.

At 17, you won a prize in a national Poetry Society competition. Do you still write poetry?

Poetry is a way I processed emotions. There is an amazing essay by Audre Lorde, Poetry is not a luxury, in which she talks about the need for poetry to process what's happening. I'm trying to get back into it.

You went to Rada straight out of school. To what extent is acting a profession or a gift?

It's both. It is definitely a craft, an art, a discipline that can be refined. But drama school isn't the only way to hone it. That said, the three intense years spent at Rada revolutionized acting for me.

If you had to choose between theater and cinema, which would win?

Filming, because I have to pay my bills.

What is your biggest fault?

I hold on to the pain. As a Cancer, you'll know what it's like. Sensitivity and emotionality are a blessing and a curse. Sometimes I need to be able to take things a little more lightly. Let the crab claws relax

You are clearly a reader. What else do you enjoy outside? acting?

Live music I like West African instrumental music, especially Kadialy Kouyaté and South African cellist Abel Selaocoe.

Where would you like to be 10 years ?

I was very lucky to do what I wanted to do. In the next 10 years, I don't necessarily want to live in the UK. I'm open to living multiple lives, and that might not be what I'll do forever.

So could you do a Glenda Jackson?

Enter politics [laughs]? I don't think either party would like what I have to say.