Entertainment
Actress Tamara Lawrance: I like playing hyper-disturbed characters less and less | Theater
AAs an actress, Tamara Lawrance, 29, has a rare intensity, a centered stillness. In person, the Londoner comes across as warm and exuberant and quick-witted. Her career took off in 2017, in the role of Viola in Twelfth night at the National Theater and as Prince Harry's girlfriend in BBC Twos King Charles III. In 2022, she and co-star Letitia Wright both won a British Independent Film Award for their outstanding performances in The silent twins. Most recently, she starred in Jimmy McGovern's poignant BBC drama. Timeplaying a mother who killed her baby, and is about to return to the stage in The rewardby American playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, about a high school reunion, a funny, intelligent and profound vision of a post-pandemic world.
You play Ursula, how do you see her?
Ursula accepts a change of identity. She was diagnosed with diabetes during confinement and is visually impaired. One of the themes of the play is how people deal with what they were and what they are now. She is the facilitator, the anchor, the person who wants to relive her youth. The characters always teach me something about myself. I like playing hyper-disturbed characters less and less. I don't want to kill anyone!
What did the role of Ursula teach you?
Listen. I appreciate his active listening. There is great power in being someone who can serve as a support to others. And observation. People often assume that when people listen they are just silent, but Ursula records everything.
She is described as having experienced the worst pandemic ever. How was yours?
It was [long pause] there was grief, in the sense that I lost people during that time, but there was also something profound about being home [in north London]. I'm lucky to have a lovely family, and it's been beautiful to see how the children (I don't have children of my own but have younger siblings and cousins) have flourished during confinement.
Are you a reunion fan?
I probably wouldn't go to a real school reunion but I thought, inspired by this play, that it would be nice to have my own reunion with some high school friends I hadn't seen in a while. I get them tickets.
Putting nostalgia aside, are you good at living in the present?
That’s the question of the times, isn’t it? I'm not very good at this at all. I realize it's the answer to everything, but I still think about the past and worry a little about the future.
Would you mind being 30? Fun fact, you and I have the same birthday15 July.
No way you did your homework. Yes! And I'm really excited about turning 30, even if it's being the oldest you've ever been and younger than you'll ever be and trying not to feel at the end of something. Older friends always say: you have time, but you never do.
The reward is excellent for exposing the distant intimacies of social media. How comfortable is your own relationship with technology?
I read The shallows by Nicholas G Carr, on how our brains change through the way we process technology. I love the benefits of staying connected, but the scary part is giving away our neuroplasticity to something that shortens our attention span and creates anxiety. For our health, we should probably all take up some space.
Would you agree that the best actors, athletes and dancers have a quality of stillness at the heart of their performances?
Basically, there must be relaxation, presence, listening. I'm reading a book called My character wouldn't do that on cognitive science and acting. Donna Soto-Morettini talks about self-awareness as a marker of bad acting. The acting I admire and aspire to is about having a full, confident inner life.
This inner life defines The silent twins, about sisters who refuse to communicate with anyone except each other. Since filming the film, have you felt haunted by it?
I keep thinking about the injustice of how people are sentenced. The twins were misunderstood. Reform is not about putting people in a box for 20 years, but about getting to the roots of why people are the way they are. Twins have appeared often in my life and work. I have uncles who are twins and I have played twins three times. They're skipping a generation, so I'm hoping someone in my family can have twins. I don't know if it will be me.
Recently you found yourself back in prison at Time (what's with these casting directors, can't they release you?) as Abi who murdered her baby.
It was difficult, I felt really disturbed, I started having weird dreams. But it taught me how to take care of myself outside of work. I should go home, turn off and maybe just watch something like Love Is blind.
Go back to your childhood, as a hospital girl technician mother and a delivery driver fatherWhen did you first decide you wanted to act?
At primary school. I wanted to play because it was fun. And in 7th grade, I was mortified to discover that you couldn't do drama until 9th grade. In year 11 I persuaded the head of year to start an after-school club and we did the Shakespeare Schools Festival. I played Puck, then Macbeth.
At 17, you won a prize in a national Poetry Society competition. Do you still write poetry?
Poetry is a way I processed emotions. There is an amazing essay by Audre Lorde, Poetry is not a luxury, in which she talks about the need for poetry to process what's happening. I'm trying to get back into it.
You went to Rada straight out of school. To what extent is acting a profession or a gift?
It's both. It is definitely a craft, an art, a discipline that can be refined. But drama school isn't the only way to hone it. That said, the three intense years spent at Rada revolutionized acting for me.
If you had to choose between theater and cinema, which would win?
Filming, because I have to pay my bills.
What is your biggest fault?
I hold on to the pain. As a Cancer, you'll know what it's like. Sensitivity and emotionality are a blessing and a curse. Sometimes I need to be able to take things a little more lightly. Let the crab claws relax
You are clearly a reader. What else do you enjoy outside? acting?
Live music I like West African instrumental music, especially Kadialy Kouyaté and South African cellist Abel Selaocoe.
Where would you like to be 10 years ?
I was very lucky to do what I wanted to do. In the next 10 years, I don't necessarily want to live in the UK. I'm open to living multiple lives, and that might not be what I'll do forever.
So could you do a Glenda Jackson?
Enter politics [laughs]? I don't think either party would like what I have to say.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2024/mar/24/actor-tamara-lawrance-the-comeuppance-silent-twins-time
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actress Tamara Lawrance: I like playing hyper-disturbed characters less and less | Theater
- Three event wins, four top-10 program points in the opening meet for Sycamores
- A Celebrity Stylist Told Me Everyone Needs a Slip Dress for Spring
- Austria's Baumgartner scores the fastest goal in international football | Football news
- PML-N legal wing chief jumps ship and joins PTI
- The '3-body problem' sparks fire in China and praise from American conservatives
- Shannen Doherty fiercely defends Kate Middleton after cancer news
- My, How the Times flew By | News, Sports, Jobs
- PM Modi, other senior BJP leaders meet to select candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- Penalty Adjustments – Wokingham.Today
- Russell Crowe changed the ending of the new film at the last minute | Entertainment
- Amazons Secret Outlet Has Spring Fashion Deals Starting At $10