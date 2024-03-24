Olivia Rodrigos' Chicago performance screams Gen Z

Pop superstar and singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo captured the crowd's attention Tuesday night in a resounding performance at a packed United Center. Rodrigo last performed in Chicago in April 2022 while touring for her debut album, “SOUR,” at the mid-sized Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. For his second effort, “GUTS”, however, it has evolved to comfortably fill Chicago's largest indoor venue.

Rising pop star Chappell Roan opened the show for Rodrigo. She performed hits from her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.” and waxed lyrical between songs about his upbringing in southwest Missouri.

“It’s so great to sing about the Midwest in the Midwest,” Roan said with a smile.

When Rodrigo entered, she grabbed the crowd's attention with the roaring, stomping rock choruses of “bad idea, isn't it?” » and “ballad of a homeschooled girl” out of “GUTS”. Capitalizing on this immediate resonance with the audience, Rodrigo proved his ability to seamlessly transition from slow, stripped-down ballads to throaty choruses and back again.



Rodrigo invited his fans while waiting to visit the Guts World Tour Bus, a special interactive fan experience, inspired by a '90s teenager's bedroom and featuring tour memorabilia and outfits.

Perhaps no song was more inviting to sing-along than the growing anger of the “traitor.” when Rodrigo's fans repeatedly drowned their own idol. Rodrigo quickly took a more intimate turn with his rendition of his angsty coming-of-age anthem, “Teenage dream,” playing clips of his early childhood endeavors in dance and theater on the background screen. The high-pitched laughter of a young Rodrigo was broadcast over the arena's speakers, reminding the audience of how his most vulnerable formative years were spent in the public eye.

The backup dancers made limited appearances, although they had a poignant moment to shine in the body image anthem, “Pretty is not Pretty,” following Rodrigo while absorbed in handheld mirrors.

They then played a role in the biggest surprise of the evening, during the “get it back!” » The dancers handed Rodrigo a crumpled piece of paper, who then opened it to face the crowd and freeze in place, with a cheeky smile. “GUTS Deluxe Out Friday,” the note read. Previously unannounced, “GUTS (spilled)” debuted five additional tracks, including “obsessed” and “so american.”

The crowd's experience Tuesday provided a tangible, visceral and ever-so-resonant glimpse into Rodrigo's rise to pop superstardom. The performance felt like a roaring release of raw emotion and a celebration of Gen Z femininity, often as sarcastic as it was authentic.

Rodrigo's audience ranged from little girls with their parents to groups of twenty-somethings. Even as Rodrigo – and her music – matures and grows, she proudly remembers what it means to be a young woman of any age. Rodrigo knows she has her finger on the pulse of her fan base, and as a result, she keeps things simple.

The concert featured relatively few of the sets that an arena-sized performance allows, especially when stars like Madonna or Aerosmith are in town. Rodrigo instead opted for a modest setup consisting of a giant HD screen and a sequence in which she rode a crescent moon suspended above the crowd to sing “logic.” and “enough for you.”

The emotional and sonic high point of the evening came during the song “All American Bitch,” when Rodrigo, repeating a moment seen on other stops on the “GUTS” tour, encouraged his fans: “I want you to think everyone at something or someone that really annoys you and shout it as loud as you can in an instant. Okay, are you ready? »

My ears were still ringing as I finally got home.

Never underestimate, Rodrigo released his debut album “SOUR” at age 18 and just turned 21 last month. Her performance showed that she will be growing with Gen Z for a long time to come.

Although she was launched into the spotlight early on, Rodrigo has always demonstrated an uncanny ability to connect with her audience, smiling, sharing anecdotes and encouraging them to cathartically shout out every sad heartbreak or mistake of youth.

As pink confetti swirled on the roof at the end and the choruses throughout the arena finally gave in, it suddenly became clear what a truly communal experience I had witnessed and how much I had lucky to see this rare artist who could deserve this impossible and eternal title. : “voice of a generation”.

