Actor Vishal appeals order to deposit his remuneration for Rathnam in court





Actor Vishal. File | Photo credit: M.Vedhan

Actor Vishal Krishna Reddy has filed an initial parallel appeal before a division bench of the Madras High Court challenging a September 12, 2023 single judge order directing Stone Bench Films, producers of his upcoming film. Rathnamto deposit his remuneration balance of 2.6 crores to the credit of a civil suit filed against him by Lyca Productions. The appeal was filed before the division bench of Justices R. Subramanian and R. Sakthivel on Monday, March 25, 2024. It was filed against the order passed by Justice PT Asha which had found that Stone Bench Films had initiated the actor for a total remuneration of 8 crore for Rathnamwritten and directed by Hari, but had already paid him 5.4 crores. The order was passed following a garnishment application filed by Lyca Productions which had preferred a civil action in 2021 to ask the actor to pay it 30.05 crores, along with interest at the rate of 30% per year, for the principal amount of the loan. of 21.29 crores that the production house had granted him in 2019 to repay debts owed to film financier G. Anbuchezhiyan. Lyca told the court that the actor took a loan of 15 crores from the financier in 2016 for his film titled Marudhu but he could not repay it. So, the production house had paid him the dues as he had promised to repay the amount with interest. The promise was not kept, which forced the company to file a civil suit to recover the contributions. Since the actor failed to repay the loan despite continuing to act in various films and receiving remuneration for it, Lyca had filed for garnishment in 2023 for instructions from Stone Bench Films, the producers of Rathnam which was then provisionally titled Vishal 34, to deposit his balance of remuneration to the credit of the civil action pending before the High Court since 2021. Justice Asha granted the application in September 2023, giving rise to this appeal.

