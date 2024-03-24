Actor Adam Bartley Returns to Minnesota to Film St. Paul Movie

For Eden Prairie native Adam Bartley, shooting the film Unholy Communion largely in and around St. Paul's West 7th Ward was almost like a vacation.

I mean, I can finish the day at work and then go have a beer with my brother, Bartley said in an interview in February, just before filming wrapped. You know, I usually work in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Chicago or Vancouver and I'm alone. Being able to do my job where my family is is such a blessing.

My dad is a snowbird and spends half the year in Florida, so I actually live at his house. My mother is here, my two younger brothers, their six nieces and nephews. Usually when I visit I only stay here for a few days. It was nice to have an extended stay.

Bartley plays Washington County investigator Chris Majek, who tracks down a serial killer preying on priests.

It is based on the novel of the same name by Scandinavian author Thomas Rumreich, who was inspired by his own experience of sexual abuse by a priest while he was a student at St. Johns University as well as the 16 years he spent working as a teacher. forensic odontologist for the Ramsey County Medical Examiner. Producers of the independently financed film plan to look to distribute it later this year.

It didn't take long for Bartley to say yes to the role after local writer/director/actor Patrick Coyle first approached him through a family connection. I read his script and I called him the next day and said, “Yeah, man. I'm in, I'm in. I have to work out the details, but I'm game. And it's just been one ridiculous blessing after another.

Going from stage to screen

Bartley first caught the acting bug in eighth grade.

Somehow I got drawn into doing a musical, he said. I still remember very clearly the reaction to my performance, how I felt when my parents and friends laughed, appreciated what I was doing and thought it was funny. I knew at that moment that this was what I was going to do.

My father was an actor here in St. Paul at a theater called Chimera Theater. He had a major role in that theater and he left it after he met my mother and had me. I probably got some of it from him and some of it from my mom. I was always singing on the piano with him or putting on a show.

But Bartley ended up taking a circuitous path, going from making his classmates laugh in eighth grade to landing his breakthrough role on the Western crime drama Longmire, where he spent six seasons playing wacky young deputy Archie “The Ferg” Ferguson.

He continued acting in high school and earned an acting scholarship to Southern Methodist University. After graduating, he spent a decade doing everything from teaching theater to children in Colorado to performing in Alaska and New York.

I worked in New York for four years, he said. And then personal circumstances came to a head. I was engaged and everything fell apart and I decided, “Who cares if I'm afraid to try something different?” That's when I moved to Los Angeles in 2010.

But as a stage actor looking to transition into film, Bartley didn't know what to expect.

Honestly, I couldn't tell you how I was going to transition, he said. I was nervous about it. But I just moved there with my dog ​​and stayed on couches and had a mindset that was like, “Let's do it.” I'm going to get there. I'm going to take all these skills and all these talents and know-how that I've studied and I'm going to find a way.

Bartley eventually found an agent and began auditioning for roles. He directed a commercial and an episode of Criminal Minds. (I only had one line, he said, laughing.) A friend who knew people working on Longmire called Bartley and urged him to audition.

I auditioned and it was like a beautiful thing had happened,” he said. “It was this wonderful moment of knowing that this was my role, that it was meant for me . Sometimes in Hollywood you think: wow, it's going to be hard to get this role. And then sometimes you say: wow, this is perfect for me. Every now and then you think, okay, this one is mine.

Life after “Longmire”

Longmire debuted on A&E in 2012 and after three successful seasons, the series moved to Netflix for three more.

Like many cable and streaming drama series, Longmire's seasons each consisted of 10 to 13 episodes. After that, did Bartley want to land a more traditional, secure network job with, say, 22 episodes a year?

It's funny, I remember when I came out of “Longmire,” I was like, “I don't think I'd want to be in one of the those shows,” he says with a laugh. But after a year of waiting for a big job, it's like I'd be happy to do “NCIS: Albuquerque” or something. It's a different type of television, but it's solid work and you make good money. If there's a little bit of job security for a while as an actor, you accept it. You take it all day because you never know what's next. We never know what awaits us.

Bartley found work in the latter half of the 10s, including three episodes of This Is Us and the role of political pollster Frank Luntz in the Dick Cheney biopic Vice. He auditioned, but was not hired, for a role in Ryan Murphy's procedural drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star.

I was up for one of the main characters, he said. It was me and this other guy, I had a 50-50 chance. This would have allowed me to be in a good financial situation for a long time, with constant work. But I wouldn't have been in “Night Sky” and I probably wouldn't be in this movie.

Cutting back for himself and his career

Amazon Studios launched sci-fi drama series Night Sky in early 2021 and Bartley was hired for the series, which starred Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons as an elderly Illinois couple who discover a device capable of to teleport them to another world.

After waiting five months for filming to begin, Bartley decided it was time to lose weight, for his own health as well as that of his career.

I had spent a lot of time watching myself in “Longmire” and seeing myself on camera. I kind of got stuck in a certain type of role. The upcoming auditions were all very similar character types. I was willing to put in the time and energy to appear on camera for “Night Sky” as slim as possible and really change my body type to be able to perform all kinds of things. There are other sides of me that I can bring to a story beyond just being a deputy, you know?

It took a lot of effort. I have a health coach, a trainer, I put everything into it. While I was in Chicago filming “Night Sky,” I actually fell in love with (the process). I changed my diet, I exercise six days a week, I eat a lot of protein and vegetables, I do fasting and cold dives. I was able to make this pivot.

Night Sky premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022, to generally positive reviews. Pre-production on a second season was scheduled to begin in September, but in July Amazon canceled the series due to production costs.

I was like, “Why would they cancel Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons?” They are legends, they are Oscar winners. And damn, they shut that thing down faster than anyone could have believed. So you never know what to expect.

But here I am playing a lead role in a film, which is something I wouldn't have thought of doing a few years ago. I'm not stuck in one type and it's hard after following that type, as I did for 12 years. But that's what I did. It's time to play something else and have other opportunities.

“Something special is happening”

Taking the helm of Unholy Communion meant Bartley had to pass up the opportunity to finally work with Ryan Murphy. He was offered a role in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, a fictionalized version of the infamous brothers who murdered their parents in 1996. But the filming schedule coincided with Unholy Communion.

I've been trying to get on a Ryan Murphy show for a while, he said. I got this one and we tried to make it work, but I'm in almost every scene (of “Unholy Communion”). It just wouldn't happen. But what are you going to do? Making this movie is a big dream and to be able to do this and play this role and be with these guys…

Minnesota native Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) plays Bartley's character's best friend in the film, but the rest of the cast and crew are all local.

I think people will love it, I really do, he said. The actors who arrive are just incredible and the quality of the team, I am amazed every day. I think something special is happening, and I don't always feel that way.

Bartley said he hopes to see more television and film projects filmed in Minnesota.

The landscape is so original, so beautiful — in winter, in summer, all of that. There is so much beauty here, so much to invest in, and so many talented people. There's already this crew infrastructure that's only going to get more experienced, bigger and have more jobs.

Minnesota is already on the map, but it's going to be a powerhouse. I see it, I watch it in real time. I would love to buy a house here and work here all the time. You can't come close to the quality of the people here. You can talk shit about us all day, it's too cold, hover over this, hover over that. But you can't beat people.