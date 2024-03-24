Entertainment
North Little Rock native Joey Lauren Adams, actor/director, opens up about pivotal moments in her life
HOT SPRINGS — Many of the pivotal moments actress Joey Lauren Adams experienced were among her worst, she told the Hot Springs State Park Rotary Club last week.
Adams, speaking to the club at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hot Springs on Wednesday, said one of those moments happened in seventh grade.
“For some reason, in seventh grade in North Little Rock, they made all the kids in the county go to this one school, so as a result, there was only one school to play football against,” she declared.
“So they had seven football teams within one school, which meant they had seven cheerleading teams within one school, which meant everyone and their dog became a cheerleader. -cheerleader.”
When it came time to find out, she and her family went to the school to see which team she made.
“It wasn't a question of would I be on a team? It was just a question of what team would I be on,” she said. “So we started looking and it was like, 'Well, I'm not a Viking, not a Cowboy. I'm not a Raider. And so on until I didn't become a pom -cheerleader, and up North Back then in Little Rock, people were bringing food to our house because it was such a tragedy. It was just unimaginable. “What's wrong not with your daughter who can’t be a cheerleader?”
She then began pursuing acting, becoming president of the school's drama club, and eventually traveled to Australia on a student exchange program.
“The drama department wasn’t so focused on musicals, and that kind of deepened my love for that genre,” she said. “And I knew then that this is what I wanted to do with my life.”
Adams eventually moved to California, landing a role on a television series in the early 1990s, which allowed him to obtain larger roles. Another pivotal moment after a late night at a bar opened her mind to writing.
“I got up the next morning and started writing. They say, 'Write what you know,' so I started writing about Arkansas. And it was really just to have something to to do that is creative, productive,” she said.
“I wasn't happy with the roles for women, and it's like if you're going to complain about that, try to do something about it. So I was trying to write a female character that I would like.”
After completing the script, his agent felt there would be interest in making it, but after finding an investor four years later, the investor disappeared, killing the project. Adams visited the Morgan Freeman bar in Clarksville, Mississippi, staying at the Shack Up Inn for 40 days and nights and visiting Oxford, Mississippi during his stay.
“I fell in love with the people,” she said. “I fell in love with the feeling of community. It's just a special, amazing little town. There were a lot of writers, and this trip kind of renewed my spirit.”
It took another year, but Adams managed to raise enough money to produce the film “Come Early Morning,” starring Ashley Judd in the lead role. The success of the film led her to decide to move to Oxford, where she eventually met her husband, Brian Vilim, while they were working on a film for which he was cinematographer.
The couple traveled to Hot Springs to celebrate their mother's 75th birthday at a house on Lake Hamilton, and they purchased a lake house in 2019. With the covid-19 pandemic putting When the film and television industry stopped, they began spending more time in the Spa Town.
“It’s just a lifestyle that I’ve led for 34 years that I’m starting to get tired of,” she said. “I missed my grandfather's funeral. I mean, it goes on and on, and I think Brian felt the same way. So we bought the hotel. We ended up buying the building next door .We ended up buying a house downtown and moving here.
Since moving to Hot Springs in 2022, the couple has filmed a Lifetime movie, “Betrayed by My Bridesmaid,” in downtown Hot Springs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2024/mar/24/actordirector-joey-lauren-adams-a-north-little/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- North Little Rock native Joey Lauren Adams, actor/director, opens up about pivotal moments in her life
- Actor Adam Bartley Returns to Minnesota to Film St. Paul Movie
- Final day: everything you need to know
- China says it is at a crossroads as officials meet CEOs
- Indiana Jones actor recalls nearly dying on the set of Raiders of the Lost Ark
- 2.1 magnitude earthquake near Kershaw County
- Russell Crowe changed the ending of the new film at the last minute | Entertainment
- How to watch Wisconsin vs. women's hockey the state of Ohio
- Bitcoin Halving Drives Exodus of Former US Miners Abroad
- Ron Howard reveals he refuses to watch his hit films | Entertainment
- Bahr, Karren leave behind a legacy of success and selflessness in women's tennis
- John King: 'President Biden has a huge problem right now'