North Little Rock native Joey Lauren Adams, actor/director, opens up about pivotal moments in her life

HOT SPRINGS — Many of the pivotal moments actress Joey Lauren Adams experienced were among her worst, she told the Hot Springs State Park Rotary Club last week.

Adams, speaking to the club at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hot Springs on Wednesday, said one of those moments happened in seventh grade.

“For some reason, in seventh grade in North Little Rock, they made all the kids in the county go to this one school, so as a result, there was only one school to play football against,” she declared.

“So they had seven football teams within one school, which meant they had seven cheerleading teams within one school, which meant everyone and their dog became a cheerleader. -cheerleader.”

When it came time to find out, she and her family went to the school to see which team she made.

“It wasn't a question of would I be on a team? It was just a question of what team would I be on,” she said. “So we started looking and it was like, 'Well, I'm not a Viking, not a Cowboy. I'm not a Raider. And so on until I didn't become a pom -cheerleader, and up North Back then in Little Rock, people were bringing food to our house because it was such a tragedy. It was just unimaginable. “What's wrong not with your daughter who can’t be a cheerleader?”

She then began pursuing acting, becoming president of the school's drama club, and eventually traveled to Australia on a student exchange program.

“The drama department wasn’t so focused on musicals, and that kind of deepened my love for that genre,” she said. “And I knew then that this is what I wanted to do with my life.”

Adams eventually moved to California, landing a role on a television series in the early 1990s, which allowed him to obtain larger roles. Another pivotal moment after a late night at a bar opened her mind to writing.

“I got up the next morning and started writing. They say, 'Write what you know,' so I started writing about Arkansas. And it was really just to have something to to do that is creative, productive,” she said.

“I wasn't happy with the roles for women, and it's like if you're going to complain about that, try to do something about it. So I was trying to write a female character that I would like.”

After completing the script, his agent felt there would be interest in making it, but after finding an investor four years later, the investor disappeared, killing the project. Adams visited the Morgan Freeman bar in Clarksville, Mississippi, staying at the Shack Up Inn for 40 days and nights and visiting Oxford, Mississippi during his stay.

“I fell in love with the people,” she said. “I fell in love with the feeling of community. It's just a special, amazing little town. There were a lot of writers, and this trip kind of renewed my spirit.”

It took another year, but Adams managed to raise enough money to produce the film “Come Early Morning,” starring Ashley Judd in the lead role. The success of the film led her to decide to move to Oxford, where she eventually met her husband, Brian Vilim, while they were working on a film for which he was cinematographer.

The couple traveled to Hot Springs to celebrate their mother's 75th birthday at a house on Lake Hamilton, and they purchased a lake house in 2019. With the covid-19 pandemic putting When the film and television industry stopped, they began spending more time in the Spa Town.

“It’s just a lifestyle that I’ve led for 34 years that I’m starting to get tired of,” she said. “I missed my grandfather's funeral. I mean, it goes on and on, and I think Brian felt the same way. So we bought the hotel. We ended up buying the building next door .We ended up buying a house downtown and moving here.

Since moving to Hot Springs in 2022, the couple has filmed a Lifetime movie, “Betrayed by My Bridesmaid,” in downtown Hot Springs.