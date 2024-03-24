Irish horror author Lee Cronin screams at Hollywood

SSome new film companies take time to stand out, but not Doppelgngers, the new Irish production company that pairs writer-director Lee Cronin with John Keville and Macdara Kelleher of Dublin-based Wild Atlantic Pictures.

A few days after Cillian Murphy won his Oscar, Doppelgngers announced the signing of a first agreement with the American company New Line Cinema for feature film projects. The success of the horror film Cronins Rise of the Evil Dead Last year, which grossed nearly $150 million worldwide on a $20 million budget, certainly helped, but discussions with New Line, a Warner Bros. Pictures subsidiary, had been underway for some time. time.

Everything takes more time than you think, Cronin says from Los Angeles, where he lives part of his time. The genesis and the birth of the Doppelgngers occurred before these negotiations even began.

I'm sort of a loner shark, but I have great affiliations with people and with my partners. I thought we should formalize this and create a new company solely focused on the type of films that I want to direct and write, obviously, but also produce. That thought process really appealed to the executives I work with at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, and they wanted to support what we were doing.

We were excited now to get started and make some films. For all the excitement about this profession, it's still about having stories you want to tell and bringing them to the big screen as soon as possible.

Following a series of short films, started in 2004 with the mockumentary Wilbur and Antoand a series of commercial enterprise works, Cronin rose to prominence in 2019 with The hole in the groundan atmospheric Irish horror film starring Sena Kerslake.

This film was a slow genre success that was eventually seen by American director Sam Raimi, who in 1979 created the film. Evil death movie franchise. During a meeting at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, Raimi made Cronin an offer he couldn't refuse: the opportunity to direct and write the next episode of the series.

Since the release and the impressive success that followed Rise of the Evil DeadCronin had to split himself between Dublin and Los Angeles as much as possible because a lot of my job and business is working with great people here.

Cronin says one of the main factors in securing the New Line deal was Doppelggers' nose for a good story and an intuitive understanding of what can resonate with an audience. Rise of the Evil Deadhe adds, is a cinematic rollercoaster, a collective cinematic experience, but that doesn't mean everything Doppelnggers watches has to be like that.

He adds: We are interested in the whole spectrum of genres, from science fiction to action or even some comedy. We're not going to do a straight drama, not that we don't like them and we don't like watching them and we're probably not going to do romantic comedies.

However, we will always judge something first by asking ourselves, is this a good story and can we help bring this story to the big screen? That's what we focused on.

Evil Dead Rise, starring Alyssa Sutherland, reinforced the growing reputation of its Irish writer and director, Lee Cronin. PHOTOS BY WARNER BROS/ALAMY

The deal with New Line is, of course, good news for Irish cinema, which is already riding the wave of rave reviews for the filming of the Murphy starrer. Oppenheimer. According to Cronin, it would be a cliché to say that the doors of the American film industry will open even wider to Ireland, but only because it has been happening for some time.

Things have changed since the 80s and 90s, he claims, when Hollywood came to Ireland and made films like Far, Brave heart And Saving Private Ryan.

I think there's a lot more going on in Ireland than people might imagine, because films are starting to be made in Ireland that aren't necessarily set there.

As a writer-director and now producer, is Cronin obligated to use Irish actors for any future Doppelnggers projects?

I don't feel any pressure, he said. I'm just lucky that there's already some incredible talent in Ireland, in front of and behind the camera.

It's a great job, we travel a lot, but I also love being at home, so part of my ambition is to be able to ensure that some or a lot of these films can be set in Ireland.

I can't talk about a specific project yet, but one of my first projects with this new company is an Irish horror film set in Ireland that will feature a lot of Irish talent in front of and behind the camera. It's something I want to do.

He adds: “It’s amazing, when you think about the size of the country, that we have so many extraordinary people. I don't even want to start naming names because I'll forget a few, but it's phenomenal, we're now at the point where year after year Irish talent is seriously attracting attention.

Just like, surely, Doppelgngers’ upcoming projects. At its center is Cronin's motivation, the romance of it all and what it means to people, how you can form a bond through entertainment, and something you love coming back to and watching and his full diary .

In recent years, it has no longer been necessary to look for work. In May 2017, he started preparing The hole in the ground, and he hasn't been twiddling his thumbs since. Rather, he says, he needs to start scheduling a few extra days off and breaks here and there.

Cronin is that rare thing, said his Doppelgngers partners Keville and Kelleher: a genre author with a proven track record. Doppelgngers is said to be built around his vision, but Cronin doesn't necessarily see it that way.

The joy is having these great partners, so it's not just about me, but about the three of us and the work we can do, he says.

Our real success over the next two or three years would lie in completing two or three projects. One per year would be an incredible success rate, and that’s our goal.

Already, the production company has exciting and exciting projects, which have generated enthusiasm. We were wide open now and looking around.

He adds: Even in the last few days, since we announced the deal with New Line Cinema, we have people engaging with us and wanting to talk about what they're trying to do. In a sense, we're just trying to focus and hope that we'll make the right choices, find the right projects, and then execute them to the best of our ability.