Who is Hugh Jackman's rarely seen adopted son, Oscar Jackman? Wolverine Actors, 23, With Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Stay Apart, But Once His Dad's Name Was Dropped To Impress A Girl
Hugh Jackman and his son were spotted spending time with family in New York on March 17, according to British media. The Australian actor, 55, and his son Oscar, 23, looked as dressed and understated as ever, with Jackman wearing a cap and mask, and Oscar opting for a chic beige jacket and baggy pants. The photos show an adult Oscar matching his father's height (190cm) as they walk side by side.
This outing is one of the rare occasions the two have been seen together in public. This comes six months after Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in a joint statement to People magazine.
Here's what we know about Hugh Jackman's only son:
Oscar Maximilian Jackman was born in 2000
Oscar is Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' first child together. According to People, he was born in May 2000 and his parents adopted him that same year. According to Jackman's interview with the publication, the couple always knew they were going to adopt. Our motivation behind adoption was: Where is the need? he said. And we knew, talking to people in this space, when we looked around us, that the greatest need was for mixed-race children.
Her sister Ava was also adopted by her parents
After welcoming Oscar into their lives, Jackman and Furness decided to expand their family by adopting a baby girl, Ava, in 2005, according to People. Oscar's sister has also stayed out of the spotlight and is rarely seen with her father at public events.
He is part Bosnian
Oscar's parents reportedly did their best to honor his legacy as he grew up. According to Furness's 2020 interview with People, Oscar has Bosnian roots, so they wanted him to learn more about his origins and culture. When my son was younger he discovered he was part Bosnian so we went and got this Croatian/Bosnian cookbook and he was very proud to have it with him when he was 7, he said. -she declared to the publication.
He gave his father's name to impress a girl
Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess was about 15, and he started walking towards me, Jackman said. He came closer to me and he started walking in front of the girl, and he said: Dad, dad, dad, she's coming. I told him you're Wolverine, go ahead. I was like, I was my 13-year-old's wingman.
He is very private
Why did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce?
