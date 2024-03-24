Olivia Colman denounces salary disparities in Hollywood





Olivia Colman shares her thoughts on the gender pay gap in Hollywood. While promoting her film Wicked Little Letters alongside director Thea Sharrock, Colman spoke about the continuing pay disparity between men and women in Hollywood. CNN The Amanpour Hour with Christiane Amanpour. When Amanpour asked Colman and Sharrock if women were now seen as big box office draws, the actor shared his candid thoughts on the subject. Research suggests they've always been big box office draws, but they chose to say, “Don't get me started on the pay disparity,” Colman began, before digressing. But male actors are paid more because they pretend to attract the audience. The Crown star added: “But in reality, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts in our industry. When Amanpour pointed out that Colman was an Academy Award-winning actor, she fired back and replied, “I'm very aware that if I were Oliver Colman, I would earn a lot more than I do.” I know of a wage disparity that is a 12,000% difference,” Colman said. Do the math, I know. Colman is one of several actors who have spoken openly about the pay disparity in Hollywood between men and women, including Emma Stone, who said Excluding magazines in July 2017, during my career so far, I have needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I can have parity with them. Michelle Williams made headlines in January 2018 after revealing that although she received less than $1,000 for her covers of All the Money in the World, Wahlberg received $1.5 million. Viola Davis and Taraji P. Henson have also publicly addressed another wage gap related to racial pay disparities in Hollywood. At the 2018 Women in the World Summit, as Davis discussed the pay disparity in Hollywood between white and black women, she noted: What they're paid, which is half of what a man is well paid, we probably get a tenth of what a man earns. a white woman gets it, and I'm number 1 on the call sheet. When Henson appeared on Gayle Kings' Sirius XM Radio Show In December 2023, King asked her if she had ever considered taking a step back from acting, to which she replied, “I'm just tired of working so hard, being kind in what I do, to be paid a fraction of the cost. I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over again. You're tired, Henson added. I hear people say: You work a lot. I have to. Mathematics is not mathematics. She added: “And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don't do this alone. There's a whole team behind us. They must be paid.

