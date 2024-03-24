Hollywood hit Wizard of Oz caught in plagiarism row | Music | Entertainment





It went on to win the Academy Award for Best Song and covers by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Doris Day and Tony Bennett delighted audiences around the world. Pop star Ariana Grande even recorded it as a single in 2017 to benefit survivors of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack that killed 22 people. But Tinseltown is now in turmoil following claims that the poignant ballad composed in 1938 by Harold Arlen and lyricist Yip Harburg may have been plagiarized from a long-forgotten piece of classical music, written 28 years earlier, in 1910.

The composition, Concert tude, Opus 38, bears striking similarities to Over the Rainbow, according to Norwegian concert pianist Rune Alver. He discovered it in a music archive in Bergen and said: There's no debate about it, of course, it's plagiarism. Opus 38 was written by the Scandinavian composer Signe Lund, who dropped it off in Chicago during one of her many visits to the United States, several of which coincided with Mr. Arlen's early years as a music student. Ms Lund's work later fell into obscurity after she was ostracized for being a Nazi sympathizer during World War II, and she died aged 81 in 1950.

The rediscovery of his work has sparked debate in Hollywood over the legitimacy of Over the Rainbows' Oscar win, with even Mr. Arlen's son Sam, who runs his estate, admitting there is no doubt about the similarities between the two pieces of music. He added: You hear it, certainly. Whether this was intentional, no one knows. These are just conjectures. Theater composer Stephen Schwartz, whose Broadway hits include the score for Wicked, the prequel to The Wizard of Oz, said: Of course I can hear the similarity. I would say it's a coincidence, or perhaps something Arlen heard or played when he was young and it became part of the palette he drew in.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/music/1880940/over-the-rainbow-plagiarism-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos