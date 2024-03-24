News Binge: all the stories from the last week in one place

Operator of Pacific Park on the Pier announces sale to SC Holdings:

Santa Monica Amusements LLC, the operating group of Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, announced its sale to New York-based SC Holdings, an investment firm with a history of work in the consumer sectors, entertainment and hospitality. According to a release from Pacific Park, over the next five years, SC Holdings will invest $10 million in dining and entertainment programs supporting park operations.

Community donations increase the school district's budget:

Spending reductions and increased revenue paint a positive picture for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District's finances. At a recent district school board meeting, the district received positive certification on its second interim report on the 2023-24 budget, meaning the district will be able to meet its financial obligations during the current exercise and the two following exercises.

Homeless man arrested after attacking second child:

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect involved in the recent assault of a six-year-old child was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department following another incident in Venice where he is accused of hitting another child on March 14. The suspect was identified as Ashante Lamar Morgan, 23, and is believed to be homeless. The first incident took place at the junction of Main Street and Marine on March 10 around 7 p.m.

Gala goes Phantom status for the food bank:

To continue its mission to combat food insecurity, the Westside Food Bank eliminated hosting a gala decades ago, freeing up a fundraiser to fund its annual ghost dinner tradition. The Ghost Dinner, now in its 28th year, brings together support to bring food to local residents experiencing food insecurity through 38 food pantries, including five direct-serve mobile pantries operated by staff at Westside.

The first candidate declares himself a candidate for the municipal council:

Dan Hall is the first person to officially declare his intention to run for city council in this year's election. Four seats will be filled in November, all currently occupied by the incumbents (Gleam Davis, Phil Brock, Oscar de la Torre and Christine Parra). Hall is the first person to publicly announce his intention to run, but official paperwork to become a candidate won't be available for several months.

Local man charged in nationwide prostitution and child abuse scheme:

A Santa Monica man has been arrested, accused of running a nationwide child grooming and sexual abuse scheme. The FBI's Philadelphia Field Office is seeking to identify potential victims of John Douglas Burch, 54, of Santa Monica. Burch was charged by a federal indictment with traveling for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct and enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct and prostitution.

Trio technique, sensitivity sizzles at the Santa Monica school:

Prominently located on the third floor of Santa Monica Place, the Gourmandise School welcomes everyone from novice bakers to culinary connoisseurs, paving the way for all things edible through basic training and meal prep classes . Approaching its 13th anniversary, the mall mainstay is under the care of three female leaders: co-owner and founding chef Clmence De Lutz, general manager Sabrina Ironside and vice president of operations Claire Hutchens.

Archer VTOL “air taxi” headlines premier monthly aviation innovation conference series:

In the first of a new monthly lecture series hosted at the Museum of Flying at Santa Monica Airport, Archer Aviation Senior Vice President of Marketing Miles Rogers spoke on the subject of takeoff and landing electric verticals (eVTOL) from the company “air”. Taxi.” Following the announcement a month ago that Archer Aviation was partnering with Atlantic Aviation to begin development of electric aircraft infrastructure at Atlantic's existing assets – including the Atlantic Municipal Airport Santa Monica (SMO) – Great interest was expressed by both aviation aficionados and current residents as well.

Drag disco dances again with LouLou's weekly showcase:

Launched March 21, LouLou Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge at Santa Monica Place is the new venue for “Disco Queen” parties, a tradition that pays homage to Paris' historic disco nightlife and Los's strong drag show community. Angeles. The new weekly event mixes LouLou's Mediterranean menu with a party featuring disco balls, a resident DJ and the world's best drag queens.

The Lady Vikings win wire to wire in an intra-city match:

On March 18, the Santa Monica Lady Vikings softball team defeated rival Saint Monica Lady Mariners 8-1 in Samohi. The Lady Vikings took an early lead with a 4-run first inning, maintaining the advantage throughout. Samohi pitcher Drew Vudmaska ​​was the star of the day, striking out 10 Saint Monica batters in seven innings of work, while generating two RBIs on offense.

Pumps increase in March as the transition to the summer mix begins:

Santa Monica residents are feeling more consumed by their funds at the gas pump this month. According to the national gas station price source, GasBuddy, average gas prices in Los Angeles are 17 cents per gallon higher in March than in February, and the average metro gas price ( $4.25 per gallon) is seven cents higher than in March. 2023. Santa Monica pumps hit at similar levels, according to GasBuddy prices and Daily Press reports, at least 10 local gas stations increased by at least nine cents per gallon from February 13 to March 19 .

Samohi looks to Harlem for an exciting entertainment event:

Cheers, applause and good-natured shouts were the ingredients for a banner night at Barnum Hall, as Samohi Hall ventured to Harlem for the Samohi Black Student Unions' Apollo Night on March 15. The talent show takes its name from the Apollo Theater in Harlem. , which opened its doors to the first amateur night in 1934, creating countless careers in entertainment.

The month of March brings high school walkers a crucial upgrade to their trip:

On March 14, the high school's Discovery parking lot was filled with students from the Samohis Marching Band, as they played in a marching band to welcome the band's new caravan to campus for the first time. The brand-new trailer, built by Oklahoma-based Clubhouse Trailers, will serve as a base during group competitions and keep intact the more than $300,000 worth of equipment involved in each ride.

The District reaches for the stars with an annual musical tradition:

Students of all levels and expertise gathered at the Samohi Greek Theater on March 16 for the 73rd annual “Stairway of the Stars” concert, showcasing the exemplary musical talents of the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School Districts. Nearly 900 elementary, middle and high school students representing every campus in the district performed, featuring the district's choir, orchestra, jazz band and orchestra.

Rent, mortgage only, part of the payment pie:

Residents are paying more to live in their homes, and that extends to other household bills as well, with a new analysis showing that household spending in Santa Monica is much higher than that of the average household in the United States. According to data from Doxo Insights, average household spending in the city is $3,598 per month, a gap 69.2% higher than the U.S. average of $2,126.

Divided council votes to condemn county's Harm Reduction Services program:

In a predictable 3-4 split along party lines, the City Council voted to prepare and return for approval to the Council within 30 days a resolution expressing the city's disapproval of the county's implementation of Los Angeles' Harm Reduction Services or needle exchange program. » in Santa Monica. Much of the discussion revolved around a program in which downtown Christine Emerson Reed Park, a Venice Family Clinic van, distributes clean syringes, Narcan testing kits and of fentanyl to anyone suffering from drug addiction.

Shein welcomes Santa Monica Place pop-up:

Global fashion giant Shein held a pop-up at Santa Monica Place from March 22-24, allowing customers to get their hands on clothes in real time rather than shopping online. The pop-up located on the ground floor of the East Galleria was the company's first pop-up in the United States in 2024. The Chinese company has become a modern fashion powerhouse, gaining momentum 's importance among younger shoppers and, while it initially focused on shipping rather than design, it has become a fully integrated retailer.

