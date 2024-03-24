Entertainment
Choli from Crew and other Bollywood pieces perfect for celebrating the vibrant and colorful festival
Holi 2024: As the vibrant festival of colors approaches, it's time to get ready for an unforgettable celebration filled with music, dance and joy. While viewers listened to many iconic Bollywood songs from years past, Kareena Kapoor Khan, TabooAnd Critical I saythe next movie Crewnew song Choli has all the fiery elements to be the most iconic Holi song of this year. Below is a list of Bollywood songs that can serve as a perfect festival playlist.
Crew's Choli and Other Bollywood Tracks Perfect to Celebrate the Vibrant Festival
From the Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Balam Pichkari to Kareena Kapoor Khan's song Choli from her upcoming film Crew, get into the spirit of Holi with our curated playlist featuring some of the most iconic and vibrant songs to spice up your festivities. From timeless classics to modern hits, these tracks are sure to create the perfect ambiance for a memorable Holi celebration with friends and family. So get together, put on your colors and let the music guide you to immerse yourself in the magic of Holi!
Now, without further ado, here are the songs that will make your Holi 2024 truly unforgettable:
Choli Ke Peeche – Crew
This Holi groove to the rhythms of Choli. This revamped version of a classic is from Crew, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, all set to rock the Holi season with its infectious vibes. Don't miss this modern take on a timeless favorite!
Rangi Sari-JugJugg Jeeyo
Experience the essence of Holi like never before with this unique fusion of semi-classical and techno music. Taken from the film JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the song adds an extra layer of charm to this modern Holi anthem.
Holi Khele Raghuveera-Baghban
Capturing the essence of the festival with its energetic beats, lively lyrics and vibrant visuals, Holi Khele Raghuveera from the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer film Baghban is indeed a perfect Holi song.
Jai Jai Shivshankar-War
Get in the groove with this energetic track from the movie War. Its catchy rhythm and modern twist on traditional Holi tunes are perfect for dancing all day long.
Rank Barse-Silsila
Rang Barse from the movie Silsila is an old but iconic Holi song that holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. Sung by legendary singer Amitabh Bachchan himself, this timeless classic, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan, captures the essence of Holi with its soulful melody and evocative lyrics.
Do me a favor, let's play Holi- Waqt
Starring famous couple Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, Do Me A Favour, Let's Play Holi from the film Waqt: The Race Against Time has become an audience favorite, making it an essential addition to any Holi playlist.
Soni Soni-Mohabbatein
Sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula and others, Mohabbatein's Soni Soni is loved for its vibrant melody, energetic rhythms and catchy lyrics that perfectly capture the joyous spirit of Holi celebrations. And who can forget Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's energetic dance at the end of the song?
Badri Ki Dulhania-Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Let loose and dance to the energetic beats of this Badrinath Ki Dulhania song. It's guaranteed to add excitement and joy to your Holi festivities.
Balam Pichkari-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Get into the festive spirit with this timeless hit from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Its catchy tunes and catchy beats make it a must-have at any Holi gathering.
Go Pagal – Jolly LLB
Sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, Go Pagal from Jolly LLB 2 has a dynamic beat that encourages everyone to let loose, dance and have fun during the celebrations.
Wishing you a Holi full of love, laughter, happiness and lots of colors.
