LA Bar filming location for Palm Royale, New Girl, more





You know The Prince even if you've never been to Los Angeles. The beloved Koreatown bar has been a staple of film and television since at least Roman Polanski's “Chinatown,” where Evelyn Mulwray and Jake Gittes sit together on a red leather banquette. (Off camera, it's the site of Polanski's infamous incident with Faye Dunaway when he pulled out a stubborn lock of her hair.) Or maybe you recognize him from “Mad Men.” Most people probably know The Prince as The Griffin, the bar that features so often in “New Girl” as Nick's workplace. Most recently, The Prince starred as a dive bar in the first episode of Apple TV+'s new series “Palm Royale,” where Maxine (Kristen Wiig) and Dinah (Leslie Bibb) chat privately, away from prying eyes of their neighbors. eyes. Kristen Wiig and Leslie Bibb in a scene shot at the Prince for “Palm Royale” screenshot/Apple TV+ Taylor has been to the Prince several times in the past – “I've been there a lot and I've often forgotten I was gone,” he joked – while stage manager Stacey Brashear has used him at several times during his career. Brashear landed on The Prince for a specific set of needs: the bar needed to feel separate from the luxury Slim Aarons aesthetic of the rest of the series; it had to have a darker, more sordid feel; and there had to be a way to show that Maxine and Dinah were drinking all day. “It's so dark [The Prince], you can shoot in this bar in the middle of the day,” Brashear told IndieWire. “Then the door opens and the sun shines directly on them.” Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson in a scene from “Chinatown” filmed at the Prince Courtesy of the Everett Collection The Prince's disposition stands out among other Los Angeles icons—a dwindling list, Brashear lamented—which goes a long way toward explaining its popularity as a filming location. “Because it has a horseshoe bar, it’s really ideal for shooting,” she said. “You can get the angles a little bit through the bar, the bartender's back. Most bars look like kitchens, so [The Prince] is simply great for filming. The Prince also offers the true versatility of a support player. Despite its distinctive wallpaper, red leather banquettes and general air of faded glamour, it can be anything it needs to be. A bar for thirty-somethings from “New Girl”? Do! A sports bar for an episode of “Murder, She Wrote”? Yeah. A replacement for Toots Shor in “Mad Men”? Absolutely. “It’s dark, moody, period — but can play to modern times,” Brashear said. “It can transform into a stylish bar or a dive bar.” More importantly, The Prince can be used for whatever he needs, while old Hollywood mainstays Musso & Frank can only be used as Musso & Frank. And that made Brashear's job on “Palm Royale” slightly easier. “It was a really difficult show,” she said. “Palm Beach is one of the hardest cities to replicate in Los Angeles. Palm Beach is the size of a stamp, and they always want more locations. And I'm like, “But in Palm Beach, you'd go to the same places all the time!” Our country club had six to eight locations. The Ebell was above all our hub, [but] the swimming pool was filmed elsewhere, the golf course…. all Frankenstein together!

