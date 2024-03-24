Duchess Catherine herself wrote a speech about cancer diagnosis | Entertainment





Duchess Catherine wrote her entire speech about her cancer diagnosis herself. Last week, after months of speculation, Duchess Catherine shared a video message in which she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment. A source told The Sunday Times magazine: “It wasn't really about the drama of the last few weeks, although it was obviously upsetting. She felt she had to do it because of who she is. It was rather because she knew that she is a public figure and has a broader leadership responsibility. “It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it all came together very quickly.” And Catherine also reportedly had the idea of ​​sharing the news in a video message rather than in a written statement, which would have been more “shocking.” Following public support for the Princess of Wales, Kensington Palace released a statement saying: “The Prince and Princess are both extremely touched by the kind messages from people here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and in the world in response to His Royal Highness. ' message. “They are extremely moved by the warmth and support from the public and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.” Meanwhile, Catherine, 42, and her father-in-law King Charles, 75, who is also battling cancer, bonded even more over their illness and spent time together when they were both being treated at the London Clinic. They also had lunch together in Windsor on the day Catherine made her announcement. A source told The Sun newspaper: “It took place at Windsor Castle and only took place between the two Royals. “They would have had a lot to discuss and share because a few weeks earlier, the king had started his treatment and had taken it upon himself to announce his diagnosis. “The king left his lunch very moved. They are very close and he considers Catherine his daughter. “There is no doubt that they can share many things and can use each other to support each other during their deeply personal battles with cancer. “There is a very strong relationship between Their Majesties and Wales. They are very close, even closer at the moment.”

