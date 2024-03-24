Veteran actor Partha Sarathi Deb passes away

BY Team Deputy

Kolkata: For 43 days, veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb fought bravely in a Kolkata hospital. However, on Friday at 11:50 p.m., he breathed his last at the age of 68.

For a long time, he suffered from COPD with complications, including lung infections and pneumonia. Since February 9, he was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital and later he was put on ventilator. In 2021, he was hospitalized after contracting Covid. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media and expressed her condolences. Sad to hear about the passing away of distinguished and leading actor Partha Sarathi Deb. His departure impoverishes us. My condolences to the family, friends and admirers of the artist, she wrote. Partha was vice-president of the West Bengal Film Artists' Forum. The forum deplored his disappearance in a press release published Friday.

On Saturday, his body was brought to the Technician Studio, a place familiar to Deb, where his colleagues bid him farewell. Several actors like Debdutt Ghosh, Rahul Banerjee, Biswanath Basu, Rana Mitra and Bodhisattwa Majumder were at the Technician Studio to pay their respects.

I have known Partha da since Class V when I did a serial, Probal Ronger Alo in 1995. He played my father. Since then, he has always been there for me, Rahul said. Maitra spoke about how everyone will remember Deb not only as a good actor but also as a nice human being. After he joined the Artist Forum, we met regularly. We will all miss him, Maitra said.

From Lathi, Prem Amar to recent releases like Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo and Raktabeej, Deb has worked on over 200 projects, including films, serials (like Mithai and Chuni Panna) and Bengali plays. Recently he divorced and lived alone.