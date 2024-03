Olivia Colman slams Hollywood pay gap, says she'd earn more as a man

Olivia Colman speaks candidly about the gender pay gap in Hollywood that even an Oscar winner like her can't avoid.

Before his last film, Bad little lettersThe actress and producer opened up about the pay disparity that persists throughout the industry during a recent appearance on CNN Amanpour time.

Don't talk to me about pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they said they appealed to audiences, The crown said the star. And actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.

Olivia Colman.

Don Arnold/WireImage



Host Christiane Amanpour then asked Colman if she had faced any pay disparities, given her status as an acclaimed actress with an Oscar, two Emmys and four BAFTAs as well as high-profile projects like Wonka, The Favorite, Broadchurch, The Crown, Fleabag, And Heart stroke under his belt. She told Amanpour that these accolades did not make her an exception.

I am very aware that if I were Oliver Colman, I would earn a lot more than I do, she replied. I know of a salary disparity, which is a difference of 12,000 percent. Do the math, I know.



Colman is the latest Hollywood star to speak out against gender pay inequality. Other strong advocates include Debra Wilson, who left MADtv in 2003 after discovering a pay disparity between her and the show's white male actors, and Jennifer Lawrence, who wrote an essay on the subject in 2015. In 2018, Michelle Williams made headlines after revealing that her teammate Mark Wahlberg had won $1.5 million for covers of All the money in the worldeven though she received less than $1,000.

In December, while promoting The color purpleTaraji P. Henson spoke about racial pay disparities during her appearance on Gayle Kings' Sirius XM Radio Showexpressing his frustration and admitting that it made him want to quit playing.

“I'm just tired of working so hard, being kind in what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over again. You are tired. I hear people say: You work a lot. I have to. Mathematics is not mathematics.

Speaking to EW that same month, she added: I'm getting this job, this coveted job in this industry that never gives us a break, and sometimes I'm so angry, because it's like I'm did all that! But what about everything else that counts for nothing? It’s almost every time I have to start from scratch!”

Register for Free daily newsletter from Entertainment Weekly to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more.

Related content:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/olivia-colman-slams-hollywood-pay-gap-would-make-more-as-man-8619621 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos