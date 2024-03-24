Lenten reflection

In early February, the Diocese of Tucson's Office of Youth Ministry sponsored a retreat for high school students called El Camino to Easter. More than 200 high school students from all walks of the diocese participated. They came from Safford to Yuma, from Casa Grande to Nogales. These young people came together in search of belonging, acceptance, forgiveness and love.
Belonging, acceptance, forgiveness, and love are what we hope to find together at the end of our Lenten journey, no matter our age. During Lent we remember the new creation that began with Noah, the manifestation of unconditional love in the story of the Prodigal Son, and in a few weeks we remember the stories of Christ's sacrificial love . How do these Lenten stories relate to our need for belonging, acceptance, forgiveness, and love?
Belonging and acceptance
God desires a relationship with us so much that He willingly recreated the Earth with Noah promising never to destroy the Earth with a flood again. God will be with us through every storm we encounter, and through free will, God is with us even through our rejection of God.
God is still waiting for us to reconnect. And God desires a relationship with us so much that through the incarnation he became one of us so that this relationship could be more intimate. God is with us now, experiencing the same joys and struggles that we face.
Our young people, like all of us, want to feel a sense of belonging to something bigger and bigger than themselves. They want to be recreated into beautiful beings desirable for an intimate relationship with God and the community of believers. It is then within this community that they learn to be accepted for who they are, for who they were created to be a child of God.
Forgiveness and love
The story of the prodigal son shows us the depth of God's mercy, forgiveness and love. After rejecting the life his father offered him, the son seeks forgiveness, returns home and is joyfully welcomed by his father. The father calls a party and dresses his son in a beautiful dress. This gesture restores his son's dignity, welcoming him back and accepting him as he is, a person restored by his father's forgiveness, mercy and love.
This is what our young people aspire to. They know they are flawed, that they have sinned, that they have sometimes rejected their parents' ways, but at some point they realize how misguided and blinded they have been and long for acceptance. what forgiveness brings.
Raymond Friel, in his book Formation of the Heart, says that He (Jesus) came to bring us closer to God, to give us hope, to show us a more loving way of being together. Christians are committed to transforming the world. As faith-filled disciples, we are called, just like Noah and the father of the prodigal son, by God to do the same. The call is not about us. The call is to respond to and cooperate with God to bring about God's kingdom of hope and love here today.
Our youth depend on the adults in their lives to accompany them on their journey to the kingdom. Are you ready to take this journey to experience a transformative moment with your young adults and teenagers?
They can't wait to get started. Do you have your walking shoes?
