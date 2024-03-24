Lenten reflection





In early February, the Diocese of Tucson's Office of Youth Ministry sponsored a retreat for high school students called El Camino to Easter. More than 200 high school students from all walks of the diocese participated. They came from Safford to Yuma, from Casa Grande to Nogales. These young people came together in search of belonging, acceptance, forgiveness and love. Belonging, acceptance, forgiveness, and love are what we hope to find together at the end of our Lenten journey, no matter our age. During Lent we remember the new creation that began with Noah, the manifestation of unconditional love in the story of the Prodigal Son, and in a few weeks we remember the stories of Christ's sacrificial love . How do these Lenten stories relate to our need for belonging, acceptance, forgiveness, and love? Belonging and acceptance God desires a relationship with us so much that He willingly recreated the Earth with Noah promising never to destroy the Earth with a flood again. God will be with us through every storm we encounter, and through free will, God is with us even through our rejection of God. People also read… God is still waiting for us to reconnect. And God desires a relationship with us so much that through the incarnation he became one of us so that this relationship could be more intimate. God is with us now, experiencing the same joys and struggles that we face. Our young people, like all of us, want to feel a sense of belonging to something bigger and bigger than themselves. They want to be recreated into beautiful beings desirable for an intimate relationship with God and the community of believers. It is then within this community that they learn to be accepted for who they are, for who they were created to be a child of God. Forgiveness and love The story of the prodigal son shows us the depth of God's mercy, forgiveness and love. After rejecting the life his father offered him, the son seeks forgiveness, returns home and is joyfully welcomed by his father. The father calls a party and dresses his son in a beautiful dress. This gesture restores his son's dignity, welcoming him back and accepting him as he is, a person restored by his father's forgiveness, mercy and love. This is what our young people aspire to. They know they are flawed, that they have sinned, that they have sometimes rejected their parents' ways, but at some point they realize how misguided and blinded they have been and long for acceptance. what forgiveness brings. Raymond Friel, in his book Formation of the Heart, says that He (Jesus) came to bring us closer to God, to give us hope, to show us a more loving way of being together. Christians are committed to transforming the world. As faith-filled disciples, we are called, just like Noah and the father of the prodigal son, by God to do the same. The call is not about us. The call is to respond to and cooperate with God to bring about God's kingdom of hope and love here today. Our youth depend on the adults in their lives to accompany them on their journey to the kingdom. Are you ready to take this journey to experience a transformative moment with your young adults and teenagers? They can't wait to get started. Do you have your walking shoes? Tucson faith leaders, we would love to include your original sermon or encouraging scripture. Sermons must be written by the person submitting them and not borrowed from another source or writer. If you are a religious leader of any religion or faith, please contact Sara Brown at [email protected]. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tucson.com/life-entertainment/local/faith-values/lenten-reflection/article_6177a1aa-e582-11ee-851c-77c1a0962e0d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos