“Inspiration” for a cool cocktail





Imagine throwing a party that is not just a gathering but an epic animated Bollywood saga, where the drama, romance, songs and dance sequences all take place in your living room. At this Bollywood party, the essence of the Indian film industry inspires every detail, from the decor to the drinks. Here are some tips for throwing a movie night that would have even Bollywood's biggest stars cheering. Prepare the terrain First, transform your space into Bollywood decor. Opt for bright colors, soft cushions and twinkling lights. Drape fabrics in gold and jewel tones around the room and don't skimp on fairy lights: they replace the starlight of a romantic Bollywood night scene. A makeshift photo booth with costumes and props (think saris, turbans, and oversized sunglasses) can give guests their own cinematic moment. Cue the soundtrack No Bollywood party is complete without a soundtrack that makes you want to dance. Create a playlist mixing classic Bollywood hits and the latest chart hits. Make sure there is a good mix of dance numbers and romantic ballads to convey the full spectrum of Bollywood emotions. Don't be surprised if an impromptu dance ensues as part of the experience. The culinary scenario Food plays a main role in any party, even more so in a Bollywood themed party. Serve a spread so varied it can put a 12-member ensemble film (including Mumbai's vada pav and ragda pattice) to shame for starters, samosas, tandoori skewers and maybe a biryani of mutton with a dish of raita or paneer as the main act. Remember, presentation is key, so garnish generously with herbs and edible flowers to make each dish Instagram-ready. Bollywood-inspired cocktails Now, let's talk drinks. Bollywood is all about drama, and your cocktails should reflect that. Here are some ideas using spirits from the Indian catalog, to make every sip as exciting as a twist. Monsoon romance Channel rain-soaked love stories with a Monsoon Romance cocktail. Mix 45ml of Tanqueray London Dry Gin with blue pea flower tea for a mesmerizing hue, topped with tonic water and garnished with rose petals. Spicy love triangle For a cocktail that reflects the chaos of Bollywood love triangles, try the Spicy Love Triangle. Shake 50ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label with 15ml of homemade ginger syrup, 15ml of lemon juice and a dash of cayenne pepper. Serve with a jalapeno slice, reflecting the unexpected twists of on-screen romances. Rolling credits with sweet endings Just like every Bollywood movie has a memorable ending, make sure your party does too, with a dessert that leaves a lasting impression. Think pineapple sheera, date kulfi or even a Bollywood-inspired cake, complete with edible glitter and sparklers for that final touch of drama. May the success of your movie night be as timeless and treasured as Bollywood classics.

