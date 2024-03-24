Conor McGregor Hungry for Opportunities in Hollywood: Think About Movies You Can Make Around Me

Conor McGregor may have been bitten by the acting bug.

The former two-division UFC champion recently made his big screen debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Hollywood remake of Relay, released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for streaming on March 21. In the film, McGregor plays an overly exaggerated version of himself as the sneering antagonist Knox. McGregor's performance received generally positive reviews and The Notorious greatly enjoyed the process.

“It was only supposed to be five weeks, but when I got there and they looked at what they were seeing, the character started to have legs and arms, and then it just grew and the role grew. grew up,” McGregor said last week on MMA time. They liked what they were getting, or what they were getting, and I just did what I was told. People think I was playing myself, guiding me and giving them what they asked for. For my part, I felt like I was giving them lots of versions.

I gave them several options, and I think some of them could probably choose better ones. You got me? I gave them a lot of takes and I was probably hoping that they could have evolved the character in a different way, but they wanted the character the way they wanted it. They are very, very happy with what they got. I gave them what they asked for and added my little touch. I am who I am, I am show business, yeah?

McGregor, 35, told MMA Fighting that his long-discussed but often-delayed comeback fight against Michael Chandler should ultimately take place this summer, but declined to reveal whether his previously stated date of June 29 remains the official target of the fight. stating that he would instead allow the UFC to make the announcement. McGregor noted that details such as rounds and weight class also need to be determined, but he hopes his return will be the first of what could be a two-fight year for him in 2024.

McGregor currently has two fights remaining on his UFC contract and has hinted that his interest in pursuing other acting opportunities could create a unique and difficult dilemma for the UFC once the time comes to negotiate a new contract .

We need to talk, McGregor said. That's what I'm saying, I don't know and I don't know if they know what to attack me with. What can you come to me with? Hollywood is now online. In fact, I can play lots of roles. Think about how many films I could make?

There's Arnold Schwarzenegger, and then Sylvester Stallone and all those guys, and they have all these great movies made around them. Think about the films you can make around me. You know what I mean? This could be written around me. And don't think [UFC executives] I do not know. Don't think they don't know this is all happening too. So I don't know what they're going to take me out with. Like I said, Lorenzo [Fertitta] he probably would have sued me by now.

“I really feel like I could play any role,” McGregor later added. And I almost, when I watched the movie and the way they chose to portray me as a character, and certain mannerisms and shots that they used, I knew where they were going, that made me feel almost did [think], because I probably would have preferred others. You got me? And that probably made me want to do another one a little bit more. I actually felt like, you know what? I would love to do another one now because we can do it better, and I can also do something very different.

So I was kind of excited about that and it's nice to feel a little bit of excitement. And then, a few days later, boom, top 10 highest paid actors of 2023 [Adam] Sandler, Margot Robbie and all the others. And I was like, [I better] start tackling that one too. Ari Emanuel called me, you know, I have a great relationship with Ari, and these guys have big things planned. And I'm excited and I was all excited, and let's continue.

Despite his enthusiasm around Relay release and his star lights up on the big screen, McGregor assured that MMA will always remain his main passion.

The fight game lives within him, he said, and that will never change.

It's my life, it's what I love to do. Look at this. I'm doing this forever, McGregor said. I'm going to do this forever. I will recalibrate my competitors.

In fact, I talked about the time Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr., he was retired for a long, long time, and he was asked in an interview around the Roy Jones Jr. fight: What do you think Cus Damato would say to you, Mike, now? that you come back after all these years? And you know what he said? He said, Cus Damato would say, what took you so long? And it fucked me up, I had goosebumps all over my body.