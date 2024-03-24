Cardinals Rumors: Hollywood, Moore, Humphries





March 24, 2024 at 10:09 a.m. CST by Rory Parks The Cardinals are set to trade the No. 4 pick in next month's draft, a move that would net them additional high-end draft capital while allowing them to select one of the top wide receivers in a class loaded with talent reception. And given that Arizona separated from Marquise Brown And Rondale Moore This offseason, the club needs several pass catchers to support the quarterback Kyler Murray is particularly obvious. Here's the latest news from the desert, starting with a few notes on these recently departed vast expanses: Brown ultimately signed a one-year contract worth $7 million with the Chiefs, a deal that included an additional $4 million in incentives. “Hollywood” had already expressed interest in re-signing with the Cardinals, and Mike Jurecki of Arizona Football Daily confirms that Brown was indeed hoping to return to Arizona even as he was attracting interest from around the league. However, the Cardinals never attempted to match or improve on KC's offering, so the fast wideout will work alongside Patrick Mahomes & Co. as it eyes a lucrative multi-year pact in 2025.

Moore, meanwhile, was traded to the Falcons, and he will apparently welcome the change of scenery that the Kirk Cousins-led outfit will provide. Despite working with two different players during his first three professional seasons, Moore felt he was not given enough opportunities in the vertical passing game and ran too many horizontal routes, because Josh Weinfuss of ESPN details. Moore will also be eligible for free agency in 2025, and while there are a number of talented players on Atlanta's roster, the soon-to-be 24-year-old could become a key backup target in a high-upside offense.

Even if the Cardinals select a top WR prospect like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, the club could certainly add another receiver or two later in the draft, especially given their needs at the position and the strength of this year's class. To this end, as Jurecki notes, the team recently scheduled a "30" visit with Texas WR Xavier Worthy who set a Scouting Combine record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash and who NFL.com draft guru Daniel Jeremiah called a larger version of Brown. The Colts also have a visit planned with Worthy.

Earlier this month, the Cardinals released OT DJ Humphries who had spent his entire career with the club since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft. Financially, the exit was an easy decision for GM Monti Ossenfort, as Humphries tore his ACL late in the 2023 campaign and is therefore doubtful to play in 2024, when he was expected to carry a $22 million cap hit. Emotionally, however, Ossenfort called the decision "brutal," saying: "The salary cap, the way things are organized and the way contracts work, it puts us in a very difficult situation. I can't say enough about how I feel about DJ as a football player and more so as a person. His energy and the leadership he brought to this team, we will certainly miss him. I hope only the best for him in his recovery and rehabilitation" (via Darren Urban from the team's official website).

The Cardinals added Jonah Williams in free agency this year and drafted Paris Johnson with the No. 6 pick in last year's draft, and they're still veterans Kelvin Beachum. Nonetheless, Ossenfort remained open to a Humphries reunion once Humphries' rehabilitation was complete.

in free agency this year and drafted with the No. 6 pick in last year's draft, and they're still veterans . Nonetheless, Ossenfort remained open to a Humphries reunion once Humphries' rehabilitation was complete. Ossenfort has been busy strengthening his defensive line this offseason, adding Bilal Nichols, Justin JonesAnd Khyiris Tonga in free agency. Nichols and Jones reached notable multi-year deals, while Tonga signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, according to Howard Balzer of CardsWire. Still, Ossenfort thinks highly of Tonga and cited his size and the strength of his performance toward the end of his tenure with the Vikings as reasons he thought the former seventh-round pick could play a significant role in the desert. Follow @PFRumors

