Updated Classic Colonial in a Historic District
Built in 1915, this house has been completely restored and renovated but retains its vintage charm.
It is impregnated History of Hartford and is a rare 11-room colonial for sale in Hartford's West End.
Once a symbol of grace and class, the home at 106 Oxford St. is still a must-see, blending the elegance of its heyday with today's modern conveniences.
In the 4,042-square-foot home spread over three distinct levels, there are seven bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, and a sunroom that stretches from front to back.
This house is in great condition, says Jay Madigan, the homes' listing agent, adding that the character of the house itself is its best asset.
Modern updates blend beautifully with the home's original details accented with hardwood floors, two staircases, ceiling medallions, high ceilings, wood beams, period lighting and hardware, as well as solid wood doors and pocket doors. The majority of the home features upgraded Pella windows. Extensive millwork and moldings add a touch of historic appeal to the home.
Enter through the front door through a portico which has ample space to be used as a cloakroom. The highlight of the welcoming lobby is a beautiful ornate wooden staircase. Take the stairs to the second level balcony and look out over the main level. At the top of the stairs is a decorative stained glass window.
From the foyer, enter the formal dining room through a grand entryway with a pocket door. The room can easily accommodate large-scale gatherings for family and friends.
The centerpiece of the 15-by-25-foot living room is a wood-burning fireplace with a wood stove completely covered in solid wood and a decorative mantle. The stylish space features arched built-in shelves and wooden ceiling beams.
The kitchen has been updated and is a chefs dream. It features an island with storage, white cabinets, Viking stove with contemporary hood above, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fan, tile backsplash, cozy dining area and adjoining butler's pantry . The pantry features a beautiful prep space, highlighted by counters, cabinets with glass doors, a sink, dishwasher, and a coffee desk built into the counters.
The heated conservatory with dark red terracotta flooring is accessed from the living and dining room through glass doors. The 31-by-12-foot year-round space is the perfect place to relax, dine, entertain, read a good book, or even get creative with an art project.
It's sunny and stretches from the front of the house to the back, Madigan says. Use the glass doors of the verandas to directly access the covered patio, an outdoor retreat. All rooms on the first floor have access to a bathroom.
Rooms are generous in size, with some offering en suite bathrooms, additional seating areas, ceiling fans and built-in shelving. The large master suite on the second level has two separate closets. Three other bedrooms on this floor share a full bathroom.
At the rear of the house, use another staircase to access the third level where you will find three more bedrooms (one en suite), another full bathroom and significant storage space. Rooms can be transformed into an art studio, office, children's playroom, home gym or entertainment center.
The house has modern, high-efficiency gas heating, upgraded about five years ago, and a newer hot water system. A separate three-zone central air conditioning system serves all three floors. Additional amenities include a security system, generator hookup throughout the home, and public water and sewer. All bathrooms have been renovated and feature tiled accents.
The basement, although unfinished, houses a laundry room, storage, a workshop and a wine cellar designed with built-ins to display some 25 bottles. A detached two-bay garage with additional storage is located in the backyard.
The exterior of the house is beige stucco and is connected by an asphalt roof. Large flagstone pavers extend from the road to the front door. The tree-lined yard with established perennials and shrubs is low maintenance. The yard is private.
The owners say they appreciate the era of this classic home and the neighborhood. Each Hartfords West End home is unique, stylish and full of character.
A great selling point, the real estate agent adds, is the home's convenient location off Farmington Avenue. Oxford Street is just minutes from theaters, museums, entertainment, sporting events, dozens of restaurants, shopping, cultural activities, outdoor summer concerts and Elizabeth Park.
It’s a very, very attractive neighborhood,” adds Madigan.
While private tours of the home are underway, the real estate agent is encouraging potential buyers to attend an open house today, March 24, from noon to 2 p.m. For more property details, photos, a virtual tour and floor plans of the home, it's well worth visiting http://jaymadigan.bhhsneproperties.com.
PROPERTY OF THE WEEK
160 Oxford Street, Hartford
Built: 1915
Price: $675,000
Style: Colonial
Rooms: 11
Rooms: 7
Baths: 4 full, 1 half
Area: 4,042
Area: 0.23
Price per mile: 68.95
Best Feature: Home has been updated and renovated to fit today's lifestyle
Contact: Jay Madigan, [email protected], (860) 729-3263, http://jaymadigan.bhhsneproperties.com
Open house: Sun. March 24, from noon to 2 p.m.
Karen A. Avitabile is a freelance writer based in Plantsville.
