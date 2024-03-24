Where do Holi parties with Bollywood stars take place? Remembering the iconic Holi celebrations started by Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News





Bollywood and Holi have a long-standing love affair, with the festival of colors serving as the perfect backdrop to some of Indian cinema's most iconic songs. From Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Rang Barse in Silsila and Holi Ke Din in Sholay to more recent hits like Balam Pichkaari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, Holi has inspired countless memorable moments in Indian cinema.

The off-screen Holi celebrations have also been equally remarkable and are an integral part of the Bollywood experience. Raj Kapoor's Holi parties at RK Studios were legendary. Hosted by the Kapoor family, the event brought together the who's who of cinema, celebrating unity, friendship and the vibrant spirit of Holi. The Holi parties, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi and Shah Rukh Khan, were also an unforgettable experience for all. But the celebrations have changed for these celebrities.

ALSO READ Bollywood's Biggest Holi Parties: From Raj Kapoor RK's Festivities to Amitabh Bachchan's Prateeksha Party, See Pics Formerly renowned for its extravagant evenings hosted by the biggest stars, the festival has now taken on a more private and intimate character. In the past, Amitabh Bachchan's Holi parties were the epitome of greatness, with the iconic 2004 celebration marking the end of an era. The superstar has since turned to intimate celebrations for personal reasons, including her mother's illness. Years ago, director Subhash Ghai ended his lavish Holi festivities on his island Madh. Over time, large-scale celebrations gave way to more intimate gatherings, with only a handful of industry figures continuing the tradition and more and more stars opting for smaller, more private gatherings. Let's see how the biggest Holi bashes have changed over the years. Raj Kapoor's legendary Holi bashes remain unforgettable

A Glimpse of Raj Kapoor's Iconic Holi Party at RK Studios (Express Archive Photos) Late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's Holi parties at RK Studio were iconic, with his brothers Shammi Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor joining the festivities. Friends and family members would come together to celebrate the spirit of Holi with colors, music and dance, creating cherished memories that endure even today. Their celebrations were attended by some of the most influential names in the industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, Prem Nath and Nirupa Roy. The Kapoor family's Holi gatherings were an opportunity to strengthen bonds within the Bollywood fraternity. Over time, the grandeur of RK Studios Holi parties gave way to more intimate family gatherings. Nowadays, the Kapoor family's Holi celebrations are all about coming together under one roof, spending quality time together and enjoying a delicious feast. Even though the scale of their Holi festivities has changed, the spirit of unity and camaraderie remains as vibrant as ever. Amitabh Bachchans, from dawn to dusk, for Holi evenings A Glimpse From Amitabh Bachchan's Holi Party (Express Archive Photos) Amitabh Bachchan's Holi celebrations in Prateeksha were once the epitome of the festive spirit, with celebrations starting at dawn and continuing till dusk. The events were a perfect mix of family, friends and endless fun, often attracting politicians and celebrities. The legendary actor, known for his active presence on social media, has shared many throwback photos which give us a glimpse of the grandeur of his Holi bashes. In one such post, Amitabh recalled the Holi festivities he once enjoyed at RK Studio with Raj Kapoor and his family, expressing his desire for safer and more carefree times. Amitabh also took to his blog to reminisce about the Holi festivities on the Prateeksha lawns, which stretched from early morning till late night. Despite the passage of time and the changes it has brought, the spirit of Holi remains alive in his heart, along with the rituals and memories he cherishes. Amitabh Bachchan applies gulaal on Jaya Bachchan's forehead. (Photo: PTI) Shah Rukh Khan's energetic Holi celebration Shah Rukh Khan's Holi celebrations were nothing short of amazing. A series of nostalgic videos from SRK's legendary Holi festival in the 90s and early 2000s offers a glimpse into the vibrant celebrations. One such video shows the superstar dancing to the beat of dhols alongside his wife Gauri Khan. In another heartwarming video, a young Shah Rukh playfully encourages Gauri to enter a pool of colorful water. These Holi parties were a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Subhash Ghai, Karan Johar, David Dhawan and Chunky Pandey. One throwback video shows Shah Rukh happily throwing water on his friends, while another shows him dancing with the likes of Dhawan and Panday. From grooving Holi songs to pranking his co-stars, SRK knew how to make the most of the festival. Her infectious energy and charm made her Holi evenings an unforgettable event. Now, the festivities at the superstars' residence are quiet, with only friends and family in attendance. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar continue the tradition Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar continue the 40-year-old tradition of hosting Holi parties, initially started by Shabana's father Kaifi Azmi. Their Holi celebrations are known for their grandeur and star-studded guest list. The power couple has always kept the spirit of Holi alive, making it a memorable event for everyone involved. Every year, this iconic Bollywood couple wholeheartedly embraces the festive spirit of Holi, setting the dance floor ablaze with their moves to the beat of the dhol. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Katrina Kaif celebrate Holi at Isha Ambani's Holi party. (Instagram/priyankachopra) In recent years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has organized a small Holi celebration for her family members. Meanwhile, Isha Ambani's Holi 2020 party attracted a host of Bollywood stars, making it a truly memorable gathering. Notable attendees included Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

