Section 31 Actor Shares Exciting Update on Discovery Spinoff

Actor Robert Kazinsky took to social media to express his gratitude to the entire team behind Star Trek: Section 31. The film will be the first original Star Trek film which will be released on Paramount+ as Star Trek: Section 31 was initially developed as a series. Kazinsky's message specifically recognized the director, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and the Oscar-winning lead actress, Michelle Yeoh. The production of Section 31 began in January 2024 and the focus is now on the post-production phase.

Actor Robert Kazinsky took to social media to express his gratitude to the entire team behind Star Trek: Section 31. Kazinsky wrote: "And thus ends one of the greatest experiences of my life. They say never meet your heroes, but I'm glad I did. I have few heroes closer to my heart than Star Trek, and for the first time, a hero exceeded my highest expectations. From day one, this project felt special to everyone involved. Olatunde Osunsanmi is the most exceptional captain I have worked with, leading an incomparable cast. [Michelle Yeoh], [Omari Hardwick], [Sam Richardson], [Sven Ruygrok], [Kacey Rohl], [Humberly Gonzalez], [Joe Pingue], [Augusto Bitter], [Miku Martineau]James Liao and many others – these talented individuals will revolutionize the world of [Star Trek] with their unparalleled chemistry and camaraderie. The constant laughter, support and love we shared every day is something I will cherish forever. Like a whole life Star Trek fan, being a part of this monumental franchise is a dream come true. I hope you all enjoy what we have created. As a dedicated Trekker, I think you will love it."



Michelle Yeoh returns to Star Trek Michelle Yeoh expressed her excitement about returning to the Star Trek universe and reprising her role as Philippa in Section 31 hinting at new developments and signing “live long and prosper”. Yeoh said: “I am beyond thrilled to be reunited with my Star Trek family and to return to the role that I have cherished for so long, Section 31 has always held a special place in my heart since I began playing Philippa during this new era of Star Trek. Seeing her finally in the spotlight is a dream come true, especially in a year that has reinforced the incredible power of perseverance and following your dreams. We can't wait to reveal what we have in store for you. Until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decides otherwise)!”

The official synopsis of Star Trek: Section 31 reads: "Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet charged with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past." Olatunde Osunsanmi will direct Section 31 based on a screenplay written by Craig Sweeny. Star Trek: Section 31 is currently in post-production.



