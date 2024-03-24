Entertainment
What it was like working with Hollywood hardman Vinnie Jones on his farming series | Agricultural news
A young Sussex farmer has revealed what it was like working with Hollywood star Vinnie Jones on his farming series.
Leighton Snelgrove, manager of a cattle and sheep farm in Nutley with 40 purebred Sussex cows, had featured in the theater and football icon's Discovery+ series. Vinnie Jones in the countryside.
The series documented Mr Jones' journey in renovating a 400-year-old farmhouse in Petworth, Sussex, which also featured retired England legend Paul Gascoigne.
Best known for his portrayal of mob agents and hard men, notably “Big Chris” in the Guy Ritchie film. lock, reserve and two smoking barrelsthe former Wimbledon midfielder had filmed the series alongside Discovery+ to showcase his passion for farming and the countryside.
Vinnie Jones releases update on new farming documentary series” href=”https://www.farmersguardian.com/news/4145287/vinnie-jones-farm-series-release-date” class=””>'Tough guy' Vinnie Jones releases update on new agricultural documentary series
Snelgrove, who contributed to the Young Farmer Focus column in Farmers Guardian recently said the experience of working with the Hollywood hardman was a special moment for him.
The young farmer, who also volunteers with the Farming Community Network (FCN), added: “Working with Vinnie Jones was a unique and very surreal experience.
“He contacted the Sussex Young Farmers’ Club, which I chair, and asked if we could arrange a meeting to discuss his new series and I was absolutely stunned but delighted at the same time.
“I went to meet him at his farm in Sussex last year this summer and we talked for about two hours about farming and mental health.
“His farm is truly picturesque and breathtaking.
“We just had a very serious discussion about farming in his field.
“I couldn’t believe it.”
Mr Snelgrove said it was evident to see Mr Jones' passion for the industry during the meeting.
“He loves agriculture and it shows whenever he talks about the subject,” he added.
Vinnie Jones'new farm series' href=”https://www.farmersguardian.com/news/4148577/vinnie-jones-farm-series” class=””>What to expect from 'Hollywood hardman' Vinnie Jones' new agricultural series
“What interests him most is the environment, his territory and the surrounding wildlife.
“Although he does not raise livestock, one of his special interests is soil sampling and land management.
“Making sure he can manage and maintain the land well is really important from his perspective.
“I think he just wants to learn more about the industry as he goes through his journey as a farmer.”
The theme of mental health among Young Farmers was at the heart of their conversation.
“Vinnie said he wanted to help raise the profile of mental health, particularly among young farmers,” Mr Snelgrove added.
“Vinnie has done a lot of work to raise awareness about mental health and he has spoken passionately about his own experience of pain and loss.
“You could tell he really cared about this issue and was eager to do something very special for farmers.
“His own experiences of losing his wife and how a sense of grief drove him to help others.
“I spoke about my own experiences with mental health and he was really understanding and caring.
“He’s a really great guy.”
Mr Snelgrove said he spoke to the former Leeds United midfielder about his voluntary work at FCN and how he wanted to help.
“I told him about my work at FCN and what the charity does to support farmers and he really bought into that,” added the Sussex Young Farmer.
“He came up with the idea of organizing a fun charity day on his farm to help raise money for the fantastic work FCN does.
“I was blown away by his gesture, so we started planning what the day might entail.
Vinnie Jones commended for highlighting mental health in farming and rural communities” href=”https://www.farmersguardian.com/news/4155713/action-star-vinnie-jones-commended-highlighting-mental-health-farming -sh” class= “”>Action Star Vinnie Jones praised for shining a light on mental health in farming and rural communities
“The charity event featured in the third episode of his series, where he invited farmers and neighbors from around Sussex to come to his 2,000 acre farm.
“That day there were sheep races, raffles and lots of ice cream.
“I remember it was very hot but that didn’t spoil the atmosphere for those present.
“In the program you see Vinnie mention me to the audience and it was nice to receive that recognition for me and the FCN.
“I won the sheep race and I was overwhelmed.
“Overall it was just a family fun filled day with lots of happy people who got the chance to meet Vinnie Jones.
“Vinnie said he thought we might only make around £400, but he was shocked when we finally reached £1,500.
“It’s a fantastic result that has since helped many farming families.”
Mr Snelgrove said he thought Mr Jones was a wonderful character and a champion of agriculture.
“Vinnie is a great advocate for the industry,” he added.
“It has its place in our industry.
“His work to improve men’s mental health is truly humbling and a testament to who he is as a person.
“Also, I think it was important for him to show that, beneath the hard-man exterior that he portrayed in his films, he is a genuine and truly humble person.
“We need more people like Vinnie to participate and get involved in agriculture because it’s open to anyone who wants to be a part of it.”
Vinnie Jones to showcase his passion for farming and the British countryside” href=”https://www.farmersguardian.com/news/4119711/documentary-hard-man-vinnie-jones” class=””>New documentary on “the hard man” Vinnie Jones to showcase his passion for farming and the British countryside
|
Sources
2/ https://www.farmersguardian.com/news/4188878/vinnie-jones-farming-series
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What it was like working with Hollywood hardman Vinnie Jones on his farming series | Agricultural news
- RIT men's hockey wins conference title and earns NCAA tournament berth
- First Lady Jill Biden in Sergio Hudson at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner
- QUBF prioritizes technology and partners with Ukrainian innovation hub
- Tavleen Singh writes: Is Indian democracy dead?
- Will SCOTUS Overrule Medication Abortion?
- Section 31 Actor Shares Exciting Update on Discovery Spinoff
- I’m cautiously excited about Google’s VLOGGER AI
- A number of duties of the Ministry of Communication and Information towards the end of President Joko Widodo's term
- Where do Holi parties with Bollywood stars take place? Remembering the iconic Holi celebrations started by Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News
- Men's tennis opens NEWMAC play with 7-2 win at Emerson
- Charlotte Casiraghi dazzles in sequinned slip dress with dramatic slit at star-studded royal gala