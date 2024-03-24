What it was like working with Hollywood hardman Vinnie Jones on his farming series | Agricultural news

A young Sussex farmer has revealed what it was like working with Hollywood star Vinnie Jones on his farming series.

Leighton Snelgrove, manager of a cattle and sheep farm in Nutley with 40 purebred Sussex cows, had featured in the theater and football icon's Discovery+ series. Vinnie Jones in the countryside.

The series documented Mr Jones' journey in renovating a 400-year-old farmhouse in Petworth, Sussex, which also featured retired England legend Paul Gascoigne.

Best known for his portrayal of mob agents and hard men, notably “Big Chris” in the Guy Ritchie film. lock, reserve and two smoking barrelsthe former Wimbledon midfielder had filmed the series alongside Discovery+ to showcase his passion for farming and the countryside.

Snelgrove, who contributed to the Young Farmer Focus column in Farmers Guardian recently said the experience of working with the Hollywood hardman was a special moment for him.

The young farmer, who also volunteers with the Farming Community Network (FCN), added: “Working with Vinnie Jones was a unique and very surreal experience.

“He contacted the Sussex Young Farmers’ Club, which I chair, and asked if we could arrange a meeting to discuss his new series and I was absolutely stunned but delighted at the same time.

“I went to meet him at his farm in Sussex last year this summer and we talked for about two hours about farming and mental health.

“His farm is truly picturesque and breathtaking.

“We just had a very serious discussion about farming in his field.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr Snelgrove said it was evident to see Mr Jones' passion for the industry during the meeting.

“He loves agriculture and it shows whenever he talks about the subject,” he added.

“What interests him most is the environment, his territory and the surrounding wildlife.

“Although he does not raise livestock, one of his special interests is soil sampling and land management.

“Making sure he can manage and maintain the land well is really important from his perspective.

“I think he just wants to learn more about the industry as he goes through his journey as a farmer.”

The theme of mental health among Young Farmers was at the heart of their conversation.

“Vinnie said he wanted to help raise the profile of mental health, particularly among young farmers,” Mr Snelgrove added.

“Vinnie has done a lot of work to raise awareness about mental health and he has spoken passionately about his own experience of pain and loss.

“You could tell he really cared about this issue and was eager to do something very special for farmers.

“His own experiences of losing his wife and how a sense of grief drove him to help others.

“I spoke about my own experiences with mental health and he was really understanding and caring.

“He’s a really great guy.”

Mr Snelgrove said he spoke to the former Leeds United midfielder about his voluntary work at FCN and how he wanted to help.

“I told him about my work at FCN and what the charity does to support farmers and he really bought into that,” added the Sussex Young Farmer.

“He came up with the idea of ​​organizing a fun charity day on his farm to help raise money for the fantastic work FCN does.

“I was blown away by his gesture, so we started planning what the day might entail.

“The charity event featured in the third episode of his series, where he invited farmers and neighbors from around Sussex to come to his 2,000 acre farm.

“That day there were sheep races, raffles and lots of ice cream.

“I remember it was very hot but that didn’t spoil the atmosphere for those present.

“In the program you see Vinnie mention me to the audience and it was nice to receive that recognition for me and the FCN.

“I won the sheep race and I was overwhelmed.

“Overall it was just a family fun filled day with lots of happy people who got the chance to meet Vinnie Jones.

“Vinnie said he thought we might only make around £400, but he was shocked when we finally reached £1,500.

“It’s a fantastic result that has since helped many farming families.”

Mr Snelgrove said he thought Mr Jones was a wonderful character and a champion of agriculture.

“Vinnie is a great advocate for the industry,” he added.

“It has its place in our industry.

“His work to improve men’s mental health is truly humbling and a testament to who he is as a person.

“Also, I think it was important for him to show that, beneath the hard-man exterior that he portrayed in his films, he is a genuine and truly humble person.

“We need more people like Vinnie to participate and get involved in agriculture because it’s open to anyone who wants to be a part of it.”

