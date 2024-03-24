Newcomer Naveen Jindal, former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijeet Gangopadhyay and actor Kangana Ranaut in BJP's latest poll list





New Delhi: The newly inducted members, industrialist Naveen Jindal, Ranjit Chautala and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, along with actor Kangana Ranaut have been included by the BJP in its fifth electoral list announced this evening. The 111 names announced cover 17 states and include six places from its quota in Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Bihar, 21 from Odisha and 19 from Bengal. The party abandoned Varun Gandhi, although his mother Maneka Gandhi was recruited from Sultanpur. Varun Gandhi's Pilibhit seat went to former Congress member Jitin Prasada, who switched camps in the run-up to the elections. Other key leaders who received the pink slip are Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and General VK Singh, along with former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde. Senior leader and Kerala BJP leader K Surendran will face Congress' Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad. Ranjit Chautala, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, will contest from Hisar. Kangana Ranaut will contest her first election from Mandi in her home state Himachal Pradesh. Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in the popular TV series Ramayan, has been fielded by the BJP from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat. Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently joined the BJP after taking voluntary retirement, will contest from Bengal Tamluk. He is the first retired judge to join electoral politics, moving away from the way the judiciary has so far distanced itself. In Odisha, the party fielded two key leaders: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambhalpur and Sambit Patra from Puri. Another new member, Sita Soren, will participate in Dumka from Jharkhand. Union Minister Giriraj Singh was fielded from Begusarai and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

