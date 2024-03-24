Bond actor George Lazenby weighed in on the possibility of Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking over and why he's pretty sure he hasn't won the role yet





Speculations are multiplying on the world of James Bond films that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will officially sign as the next 007 in just a few days. Previous 007 reports of December 2022 has also hinted at its casting, and there have been persistent rumors. Now, former Bond actor George Lazenby has shared his thoughts on the former Kick ass actor potentially stepping into the iconic role. He shared some in-depth thoughts on whether Taylor-Johnson would be suitable for the role. Not only that, but Lazenby's comments also suggest that he thinks that Nocturnal animals The actor should wait to get his tuxedo tailored at this point, as he doesn't think he's won the role yet. George Lazenby, whose unique portrayal of the suave Bond solidified its place in the popular tradition of the British spy franchise, shared his thoughts on the rumored casting with TMZ . The 84-year-old actor believes there are several reasons why Taylor-Johnson would work as Bond , citing that he can handle the demanding aspects of the role in an action film, from high-octane stunts to audience and character charm. Lazenby pointed out that High-speed train The 33-year-old possesses the tenacity and charm required to navigate the complex and glamorous world of British espionage. But, as we mentioned, despite the approval, the Gettysburg The veteran felt that Aaron Taylor-Johnson may not have gotten the role yet. Reflecting on his experience auditioning for British Secret Agent in the 1960s, the veteran actor recalls undergoing rigorous testing and auditions before being cast. He suggests that if the Scapegoat If the star is indeed in the running, a similar process could be underway, underscoring the careful selection process that has always characterized James Bond casting. (Image credit: EON Productions) George Lazenby also spoke about the evolving international nature of the spy franchise, noting that the character has been played over the past 60 years by actors of various nationalities, including Scottish, Welsh, Irish, English and Australian talent like him . This diversity, according to Lazenby, speaks to the character's universal appeal, emphasizing that the actor's nationality is secondary to their ability to bring authenticity and justice to the role. Offering advice to the potential next 007, he encouraged the Golden Globe winner to bring his unique talent to the character, much like he did during his time as a secret agent. He stressed the importance of reinventing the role to fit his personality while remaining true to the essence of the world and the characters created by novelist Ian Fleming. These are indeed wise words, and one can't help but appreciate his views on the merits of Aaron Taylor-Johnson. If the star lands the role, he might want to consider those feelings. George Lazenby had the unthinkable task of being the first actor to take on the role after Sean Connery left the show. Although he only played the iconic role once, his performance stood out as some people's favorite actor playing the character, including Christopher Nolan. It would also become the most essential Bond film to influence No time to die. So his support for Aaron Taylor-Johnson – who would theoretically succeed Daniel Craig – should encourage the young star and fans of the long-standing series. Ultimately, though, we'll need confirmation from EON Productions before officially celebrating any new 007 casting. In the meantime, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's cinematic journey continues with his return to the 2024 film schedule, although in roles very far from the world of espionage. Audiences can expect to see him in The guy who falls just in timeopening May 3, followed by his eponymous role in Kraven the Hunterwhich expands Sony's Spider-Man universe and will be released on August 30. Your daily mix of entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cinemablend.com/movies/bond-actor-george-lazenby-weighed-in-aaron-taylor-johnson-pretty-sure-he-hasnt-won-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos