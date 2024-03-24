Salman Khan-Huma Qureshi to Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adah Sharma: Bollywood celebrities at Baba Siddique's Iftar party | bollywood news





Salman Khan-Huma Qureshi to Siddhant Chaturvedi-Adah Sharma: Bollywood celebrities at Baba Siddique's Iftar party Father Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar parties are always the most talked about events during the holy month of Ramadan in Mumbai, and Bollywood celebrities love to be a part of this extravaganza. From the birthday boy Emraan Hashmi make a special appearance and cut a cake on the red carpet for Salman Khan and the sweet video of his bodyguard Shera posing together, and of course, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Vijay VermaIn a photo shoot, many stars showed up at politician Baba Siddique's 2024 Iftar party. Bollywood plays at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, among other celebrities, arrived at politician Baba Siddique's lavish Iftar party. In one of the many viral video clips from the ongoing event, you can see actor Salman Khan posing with his longtime bodyguard Shera. Check out our heartwarming pictures of Salman Khan and Shera here: It's been a busy day for birthday boy Emraan Hashmi. The actor, who celebrated his 45th birthday today (March 24), was spotted by our shutterbugs at famous politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai. Watch our video of the star here: Other celebrities like Huma Qureshicelebrity couple Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma, Ada SharmaDino Morea, Emraan Hashmi, among others, were present at this year's Iftar party. For the uninformed, famous politician Baba Siddique is hosting a grand star-filled Iftar party in Mumbai during the holy month of Ramadan. Over the years, Bollywood superstars such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, have become regulars at these parties.

