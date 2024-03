Pro-Hamas anti-Semites call for boycott of Jewish actor playing James Bond 007 | The Jewish Press – JewishPress.com | Hana Levi Julien | 15 Adar II 5784 Sunday March 24, 2024

Photo credit: Wikimedia Pro-Hamas anarchists are calling for a boycott of the popular James Bond film series after a Jewish actor was offered the lead role of Agent 007. British Jewish actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, has been cast in the role in the next film in the James Bond series, most recently played by actor Daniel Craig. After a report last week that Taylor-Johnson had received an official offer to replace Craig as Agent 007, anti-Semitic hatred and calls to boycott the film series have been making rounds across the internet on social media . The haters cited the October 7 war launched against Israel by Gaza's ruling Hamas terrorist organization and Israel's military response to the existential threat posed by Hamas – whose terrorists tortured and then massacred 1,200 people during its invasion of Israel on October 7 – as the reason for their boycott. Pro-Hamas haters wrote under the hashtag #BoycottJamesBond and other similar hashtags, lambasting Taylor-Johnson, whose credits include “Kick Ass” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” “Bad timing for casting, as Israel commits genocide in Gaza. Shame on you. We hope your business collapses,” one post read. “Boycott Bond, Palestine will be liberated,” read another. Some posts, like the one below posted on social media platform X, were even worse. Well, that will give (Jewish) James Bond the right to spit wherever he wants, even in people's mouths!! Because that's what Jews do… they spit everywhere and it's damn disgusting… #BoycottJamesBond #auspol #BDSIsrael – RonnyB (@MsRonnyB) March 21, 2024 The production company behind the film, Eon, was also targeted: “We will not buy tickets to any of your films. We will boycott everything,” the haters wrote. According to the British,Sun» Eon is preparing to shoot the 26th film in the series later this year, and the company now expects Taylor-Johnson to sign the contract in the coming days. In a separate report, the BBC claimed there was “no truth in the reports.” Stay tuned …

