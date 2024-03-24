Researchers discover 'pornography' trend among female Twitch streamers

In a new study published in the journal Communication in human and social sciences, researchers studied sexualized content on Twitch.tv, a live-streaming giant with a global daily audience of 3 million. Their analysis of approximately 2,000 livestreams reveals a worrying trend: Women self-sexualize more frequently and more intensely than men, hinting at a broader pattern of “pornification” in digital content to attract audiences.

Studies of traditional media (such as television and films) have extensively documented the sexualization of women and its consequences. However, the interactive and user-driven nature of new digital platforms like Twitch.tv presents new dynamics worth exploring, especially as they have become an integral part of everyday entertainment and social interactions.

Unlike traditional media, where representations of women are often controlled by external entities, platforms like Twitch.tv allow individuals to create their own personas online. This autonomy raises questions about the factors that lead to autosexualization, including societal pressures, the quest for popularity, and the platform's economic incentives.

“This topic intrigued us due to the growing popularity of live streaming platforms like Twitch.tv and public concern about the sexualized culture that can arise in these environments. We wanted to explore how this culture manifests itself specifically based on the gender of streamers,” said the study author. Kristel Anciones-Anguitaprofessor at the University of Alcal and member of the Isabel Muoz Caravaca Chair of Gender Studies and the INTED Group.

“Our study aimed to shed light on the nature and extent of sexualized culture in deeply masculinized environments such as live streaming platforms. We looked at how some streamers are resorting to pornification of their content to attract audiences and the potential implications for user perception and behavior, particularly adolescents who have not yet internalized their beliefs about sexuality.

To begin, researchers collected a sample of 1,920 video clips from Twitch.tv. These clips were selected based on their popularity within the most popular categories on the platform. The sampling process was carried out from September to October 2022, focusing on the top videos from the video game and “In Real Life” (IRL) categories, which were then divided into subcategories such as “JustChatting” , “ASMR” and “Pools”. , hot tubs and beaches. This cross-sectional sampling aimed to capture the diversity of content and streaming practices on the platform.

The researchers excluded videos in which the streamer's image was not displayed and those with non-real images such as cartoons or 3D human representations. Each live stream was then rated based on a combination of factors such as clothing, exposed body parts, image orientation, posture and behaviors involving sexualization.

The results showed a clear gender disparity in autosexualization. While the platform had a greater number of male streamers overall, female streamers engaged in self-sexualization to a much more extensive and intense extent. Only two male streamers in the entire sample were classified as “hypersexual,” compared to 389 female streamers. Similarly, only 5 male streamers in the entire sample were classified as “sexual,” compared to 190 female streamers.

Female streamers were more likely to wear revealing clothing, focus the camera on their entire body, and display behaviors or postures considered seductive or explicitly sexual. These findings highlight a notable difference in content presentation, with female streamers often leveraging their physical appearance and sexuality to attract audiences. In contrast, male streamers typically focused their streams on gaming prowess, conversations, or other non-sexualized content, rarely using their physical appearance as their primary means of engagement.

“We were surprised by the significant difference in the levels of sexualization of content based on the gender of streamers,” Anciones-Anguita told PsyPost. “While men focus their content on chatting or playing video games, it was found that the majority of streamers who used less clothing, simulated sexual acts, or displayed suggestive poses were women.”

The study also shed light on category-specific trends, revealing that autosexualization was not evenly distributed across Twitch.tv. Categories traditionally associated with video games had a lower prevalence of sexualized content among female streamers. In contrast, categories like ASMR and “Pools, Spas & Beaches” not only had a higher representation of women, but also had much higher levels of sexualization.

The study's findings raise important concerns about the pressures and incentives that lead to autosexualization on digital platforms like Twitch.tv. These patterns of autosexualization also have potential implications for shaping public attitudes toward gender and sexuality.

“The intersection of self-objectification and issues like sexual exploitation and human trafficking highlights the urgent need for platforms and policymakers to address these complex challenges,” Anciones-Anguita said. “Especially since, despite references to the concept of sexual freedom, autosexualization often responds to a patriarchal idea created on the basis of masculine ideology. »

While this study highlights significant trends, it also has limitations, such as the focus on specific categories of Twitch.tv. Future research could use a longitudinal design to examine trends over time, explore less popular streamers, or incorporate mixed methods to capture a more complete spectrum of the Twitch.tv experience and its impacts on streamers and viewers .

“Our long-term goals for this line of research include deepening our understanding of how sexualized culture online affects adolescent girls and boys and how we can work to create more inclusive and supportive online communities. healthy,” Anciones-Anguita said.

“This study is just the beginning, and there is still much to explore in terms of the pornification of culture and its psychological impact on users. I hope this work stimulates further research and conversations on this important topic.

The study, “Sexualized culture on livestreaming platforms: an analysis of Twitch.tv content”, was written by Kristel Anciones-Anguita and Mirian Checa-Romero.