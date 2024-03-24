Olivia Colman has weighed in on the pay gap in Hollywood by insisting she would be paid more if her first name was 'Oliver'.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress said the excuse that men attract audiences and therefore get paid more has not been true for decades.

Olivia spoke about the wage gap on CNN's The Amanpour Hour, revealing that she is aware of a wage gap of a whopping 12,000 percent.

When asked about her own experience, Olivia said: “Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they said they were a crowd-pleaser.

“Actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.”

Olivia Colman has weighed in on the pay gap in Hollywood by insisting she would be paid more if her first name was 'Oliver'.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner said the excuse that men attract audiences and therefore get paid more has not been true for decades.

“I'm very aware that if I were Oliver Colman I would earn a lot more than I do. I know of a salary disparity, which represents a difference of 12,000%.

Olivia played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth series of The Crown, reprising the role from her predecessor Claire Foy.

Claire previously said she was “deeply hurt” when she learned her co-star Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip, was paid more than her.

In an interview with NET-A-PORTER's digital magazineTo carryin 2018, the actress chose to call it a “dirty secret” as she lamented the situation.

She explained: “I was deeply hurt by [the pay gap], because I had been working on this series for two years. I loved everyone on it.

“And then I realized there was a big, big, dirty secret that no one ever talked about. And then there was also this thing [of being] an inadvertent spokesperson. Why did it have to be me?

She added: “You feel lucky to have a job. It's so competitive. Thus, they rely on the competitiveness and vulnerability of the actors to say: “They will accept it for $10,000 less”.

“I could have said nothing. And I think everyone would have preferred that. But I thought if I did that I would be cheating myself and every other woman I know.

Olivia played the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth series of The Crown, reprising the role from her predecessor Claire Foy.

Claire previously said she was “deeply hurt” when she learned her co-star Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip, was paid more than her.

Despite playing Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series, producers revealed that Claire was paid significantly less than her co-star due to her Doctor Who fame.

Olivia's remarks are the latest in a growing furor over pay disparities in Hollywood.

Taraji P. Henson was overcome with emotion in an interview on Tuesday that addressed rumors that she said she was considering quitting acting.

After Gayle King addressed the rumors during aSiriusXM During the interview, the 53-year-old actress started crying and sat for a long pause before she was able to speak again.

“I'm just tired of working so hard, being kind in what I do [and] be paid a fraction of the cost,” she finally said after Danielle Brooks, her co-star in The Color Purple, reached out to her for support.

She and Taraji were touring the film's director, Blitz Bazawule, to promote their upcoming film, which also stars Fantasia Barrino and Colman Domingo and is adapted from Alice Walker's 1982 novel, Steven Spielberg's non-musical film 1985 and the 2005 musical.

She shared her frustration at earning far less than some of her white colleagues in previous projects, despite having a significant presence among the cast, and she reiterated her criticism of studio executives for claiming she didn't had no fans willing to see his films abroad.

Taraji made it clear that her complaints about substandard pay were shared by many other black actors.

Taraji P. Henson was overcome with emotion in an interview on Tuesday that addressed rumors that she said she was considering quitting acting.

She shared her frustration at earning significantly less than some of her white colleagues in previous projects, despite receiving significant billing among the cast.

“I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over again. You're tired,” she continued. “I hear people say, 'You work a lot.' Well, I have to do it. Mathematics is not mathematics.

Adding to her financial stress was the need to hire a team to manage her career and public appearances once she became a star, which significantly increased her expenses, even though her salaries were still not where she thought they would be. they should be.

“When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do,” she explained. “We are not doing this alone. There's a whole team behind us. They must be paid.

“When you hear someone say, 'So-and-so won $10 million,' that didn't go into their account,” the Hidden Figures star continued. “Right off the bat, Uncle Sam gets 50 percent. You now have $5 million. Your team gets 30% off what you collect, not after what Uncle Even took. Now do the math.

She continued: “I’m only human. Every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate, I'm at rock bottom again, like I never did what I just did, and I'm fatigue. I'm tired. It weighs on you, she said, looking exasperated. 'What does that mean? What does that tell me?

Taraji added that her own difficulty maintaining her position in the industry made it more difficult for her to help rising stars find their own place.

“If I can’t fight for them to get behind me, then what the hell am I doing?” she thought as her tears intensified.

She stopped for a moment to dab at her eyes, and she raised her hand to cover them as she sobbed, before pulling herself together and continuing.

The Hustle & Flow actress also cited past complaints about studio executives telling her that her films “don't translate overseas” as an excuse for not hiring her for bigger budget films that would depend international box office.

“I’m tired of hearing that my whole career,” she said. “Over twenty years in the game and I hear the same thing and I see what you do for another production, but when it's time to fight for us, they don't have enough money. And I'm just supposed to grin and smile and bear it. Enough is enough!'

She added that she has had to diversify with sponsorships and other non-acting sources of income to keep up.

“That's why I have others [brands] because this industry, if you let it, it will steal your soul. I refuse to let this happen,” she said defiantly.