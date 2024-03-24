Polls in India: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil on the list of 111 BJP candidates – News





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. AFP file Published: Sun March 24, 2024, 9:53 p.m. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday nominated 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. Ranaut, a staunch BJP supporter, will contest from Mandi in his home state of Himachal Pradesh, while veteran actor Arun Govil, famous for his role as Lord Ram in the popular TV serial “Ramayan”, was preferred to veteran parliamentarian Rajendra. Agrawal in Meerut by the ruling party.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and party spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck again from Puri after losing in a close contest in 2019. The party this time sacked former Union minister Anantkumar Hegde, a six-term Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada. A hard-line Hindutva leader, he has often sparked controversy with his remarks, including the recent row when he said a major mandate for the BJP was needed for it to amend the constitution. Kerala BJP president K Surendran will contest from Wayanad, the seat from where incumbent MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is again in the fray. The BJP has recruited Rekha Patra, who party leaders say is one of the victims of Sadeshkhali, from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal, in a bid to corner the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. State. The BJP has nominated candidates for the 17 seats it is contesting in Bihar, nominating Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Begusarai and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib. Union ministers RK Singh and Nityanand Rai were also sidelined from their current seats, while in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling party nominated 13 more candidates. Although he denied the Pilibhit ticket to Varun Gandhi, a three-term Lok Sabha MP who has often expressed views considered critical of his party's governments at the Center and in the state, he renamed his mother Maneka Gandhi of Sultanpur. Jitin Prasada, a minister in the state government, is the party's choice in Pilibhit while Atul Garg replaces two-term MP VK Singh in Ghaziabad. Hours before the party released the list, Singh said in an article on X that he was withdrawing from the elections. Three leaders who joined the BJP on Sunday included Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, Haryana government minister Ranjit Chautala from Hisar (both in Haryana) and Varaprasad Rao from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. With this list of 111 candidates, the ruling party nominated 398 candidates, excluding the four who withdrew after their names sparked controversy, for the elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha. Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is the BJP candidate for Dumka. She had left the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha a few days ago. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who severed his long ties with the BJP to join the Congress last year before returning to its membership a few months later, will contest from Belgaum. The party has nominated 19 other candidates from West Bengal, including former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk. He transferred Dilip Ghosh, the MP from Medinipur, to BardhamanDurgapur, abandoning the incumbent SS Ahluwalia. He named seven candidates from Rajasthan, four each from Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala, 18 from Odisha and three each from Maharashtra and Jharkhand, among other states. Its Andhra Pradesh president D Purandeswari will contest from Rajahmundry and former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy from Rajampet as the party names its choices for the six Lok Sabha seats in the state it is contesting in alliance with the TDP and the Jana Sena. READ ALSO :

