Frozen Empire is No. 1 with $45.2 million





By JAKE COYLE (AP Film Writer) NEW YORK (AP) Ghost hunting is still good business. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire raked in $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, giving Sony Pictures the studios' first No. 1 film since last summer. Frozen Empire's opening weekend, in 4,345 theaters, was almost exactly the same as the $44 million debut of Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021. Afterlife revived the franchise with a sequel built around the Descendants (Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) by Harold Ramis Egon Spengler, as well as seismologist Gary Grooberson by Paul Rudds. Neither film was a success with critics, but audiences were more receptive. Frozen Empire earned a B+ CinemaScore from moviegoers, lower than the A- score for Afterlife. Frozen Empire is not assured of its profitability, but it hopes for strong activity during spring break. Ghostbusters films tend to have little impact internationally. In 25 foreign markets, Frozen Empire added $16.4 million. The last Ghostbusters cost around $100 million to make. After Jason Reitman took over from his father, Ivan Reitman, to direct Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Frozen Empire is being directed by Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan. These two sequels took Ghostbusters in a more family-friendly direction, albeit rated PG-13, with original actors Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray returning in supporting roles. After 2016's female-led Ghostbusters sparked a backlash, Sony rebooted the franchise. The other new release of the weekend was Immaculate, the horror film starring Sydney Sweeney as an American nun in an isolated Italian convent. The film, released by Neon after a premiere at SXSW, debuted with $5.4 million from 2,354 screens. Sweeney's ascendant power helped make Anybody But You one of the most successful romantic comedies in years. But Immaculate, an independent production that cost less than $10 million, isn't getting the same bounce. The film stars the popular Sydney Sweeney, but horror films aren't about casting, wrote David A. Gross for the consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research. They are driven by the hook: the evil doll, the wicked smile, the invisible or silent presence, the found images, the possessed child. This is what terrifies the crowd with horror. The hook isn't entirely clear here. Second place went to Dune: Part Two, which continues to hold up well. The sci-fi sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothe Chalamet added $17.6 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing Warner Bros.' domestic release total to 2019. at $233.4 million. Overseas sales are just as strong, totaling a global value of $574.4 million. After two weeks at the top of the box office, Universals Kung Fu Panda 4 slipped to third place with $16.8 million in its third weekend. DreamWorks' highly successful animated sequel costs up to $133.2 million domestic. It debuted with $25.7 million in China, where the films have always been popular. When Kung Fu Panda 2008 was released, its success partly prompted China to develop its own film production. Estimated ticket sales span Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, $45.2 million. 2. Dune: Part Two, $17.6 million. 3. Kung Fu Panda 4, $16.8 million. 4. Immaculate, $5.4 million. 5. Arthur the King, $4.4 million. 6. Late Night with the Devil, $2.8 million. 7. Imaginary, $2.8 million. 8. Love Lies Bleeding, $1.6 million. 9. Cabrini, $1.4 million. 10. Bob Marley: One Love, $1.1 million. ___ Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

