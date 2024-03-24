Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagordies days after asking for financial help

Veteran Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor has reportedly died following a long period of illness. The actor died after suffering a stroke and kidney disease. He was 62 years old. According to sources close to him, he was undergoing weekly dialysis and physiotherapy to treat paralysis caused by a stroke. Vanguard Nigeria reported that a social media commentator took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to announce the death of the actor. Deeply saddened by the news of the death of Amaechi Muonagor. He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful. We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India. This tragic loss highlights the need for better health care in our country, wrote Morris Monye. This comes barely a week after Amaechi Muonagor pleaded for financial assistance from the general public to fund his medical expenses. Read more: Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor pleads for help with kidney transplant The actor who was suffering from kidney disease was looking to travel to India for a transplant. In a video shared on social media, Amaechi Muonagor was seen sick, lying on a bed with fellow actor Kingsley Orji sitting next to him. The illness had affected his speech and movements; which makes it difficult for him to speak for himself. Before that, the veteran actor revealed four months ago that he had been suffering from the effects of a stroke for almost a year. He said that on the fateful day the stroke struck him, he had finished filming on a movie set and was preparing to get into his car. Read More: Nollywood Actor, Amaechi Muonagor Suffers Stroke Since that day, Mr Muonagor said he has endured an arduous healing journey, spending months in a hospital to regain his health. Mr. Muonagor is known for his roles in films like 2 rats, Aki Na Ukwa, Meet the in-laws, To marry, The last funeral, Police recruit, Karishika and others. Meanwhile, the actor's death comes three weeks after that of his colleague John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu. DISCLAIMER: The views, comments, opinions, contributions and statements made by readers and contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policies of Multimedia Group Limited.

