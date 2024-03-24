Olivia Colman Slams Hollywood Gender Wage Gap





Olivia Colman spoke candidly about the gender pay disparity in Hollywood during a recent appearance on CNN’s “Amanpour Hour.” “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they said they appealed to audiences,” Colman said. “Actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.” Host Christiane Amanpour then asked Colman if she had experienced pay disparities herself, despite winning an Oscar. “I'm very aware that if I were Oliver Colman, I would make way more than I do,” “The Crown” star responded. “I know of a salary disparity, which represents a difference of 12,000%. Do the math, I know. Colman and “Wicked Little Letters” director Thea Sharrock were guests on “The Amanpour Hour” to promote the upcoming film. Colman won the Oscar for her portrayal of Anne, Queen of Great Britain in the 2018 dark comedy “The Favorite.” She also won an Emmy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix series “The Crown.” Colman's other notable film and television credits include “Fleabag”, “The Father”, “The Lost Daughter”, “The Night Manager”, “The Lobster” and “Broadchurch”. Colman is one of many actors who have spoken out against pay disparity in Hollywood. Last December, while promoting “The Color Purple,” Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears while expressing her frustration with the racial wage gap in the industry. “I'm just tired of working so hard, being kind in what I do [and] be paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over again. You are tired. I hear people say, “You work a lot.” Well, I have to do it. Mathematics is not mathematics. Henson added: “Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate, I'm at rock bottom again, like I never did what I just did, and I'm tired. I'm tired. It weighs on you. What does that mean? What does that tell me? If I can't fight for them to get behind me, then what do I do?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/news/olivia-colman-criticizes-gender-pay-gap-hollywood-1235950592/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos