My precious Bollywood favorites!

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his campus.

This article is written by a student writer from Her Campus North Delhi chapter.

When it comes to entertainment, movies top the list as the best media for me. They offer an enriching experience. Spending three hours watching my favorite movie creates a comforting atmosphere and allows me to escape into a different world. The genre of the film greatly determines the level of interest one may have in watching it. Cinemas continue to occupy an important place in our lives. Cinemas reflect the progress, growth and evolution of society.

Films act as mirrors, depicting reality, joy, struggles and true stories. They instill in us various connotations on recurring themes such as friendship, love, society and life in general. The fandom in India is intense and comes from all walks of life: children, adults, grandparents, queer and straight, men and women. This provides creators with the ability to produce a variety of content, increasing the choice available to viewers. Having a preference for fictional stories, I'd like to share a few of my Bollywood favorites to help you with your next watch!

This movie is definitely at the top of my list. Imtiaz Ali Jab we met is a film at its best! It is one of the most popular contemporary romantic comedies produced by Hindi Cinema. The first hour of the film is enjoyable but the second half is even funnier. When it comes to Jab we met, I'm hooked from start to finish. This is a watch I will never get tired of. He remains a fan favorite.

The movie tracks “Tum se hi” and “Mauja hi Mauja” enhance the pleasure of watching this masterpiece. This movie taught me how love finds its way at the right time, with the right person. The simplicity of the film is something I love. This masterpiece will be valuable as it highlights the true implications of love life and self-love. The protagonist’s dialogue “Mai apni favorite hu” (I love myself the most) has great meaning for me. It helps to rejoice in the idea of ​​self-love.

Set in a remote region of India, this film is a timeless classic of Indian cinema. The picturesque locations add to the beauty of the film's concept. Friendship is depicted with true essence, making it timeless. I've watched this movie countless times and I still can't get over it. The best character in the film, in my opinion, is the villain “Gabbar”. His phenomenal acting left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. The film is an apt representation of courage, love, friendship, commitment and sacrifice. True friendship is certainly a rare feeling these days and such films highlight the ultimate essence of it.

Dangal is truly inspiring and impactful, a genre I have always preferred. It shows how effort and hard work are prerequisites for success. Breaking the taboo of Indian women in wrestling, a male-dominated sport, the actors deliver excellent performances, especially the protagonist, Aamir Khan. It's a film worth watching, leaving you in awe of the incredible accomplishments that can be achieved. It's a family film and an incredible work of art.

In recent months, Indian cinemas have tried to screen these classics again. This saw several people heading to the cinema to rewatch their favorites and enjoy the tranquility of these films. I find this trend quite intriguing because it's a great way to relive the nostalgia associated with these films. Movies are rewatched because people resonate with the storyline and crave the same feeling they got when watching it the first time. It’s more of an emotional connection. Bollywood has certainly produced some masterpieces which have now settled into the beauty of Indian cinema and have been a constant source of entertainment. I always want Bollywood to make such delicious films again.