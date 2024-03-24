Entertainment
My precious Bollywood favorites!
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his campus.
This article is written by a student writer from Her Campus North Delhi chapter.
When it comes to entertainment, movies top the list as the best media for me. They offer an enriching experience. Spending three hours watching my favorite movie creates a comforting atmosphere and allows me to escape into a different world. The genre of the film greatly determines the level of interest one may have in watching it. Cinemas continue to occupy an important place in our lives. Cinemas reflect the progress, growth and evolution of society.
Films act as mirrors, depicting reality, joy, struggles and true stories. They instill in us various connotations on recurring themes such as friendship, love, society and life in general. The fandom in India is intense and comes from all walks of life: children, adults, grandparents, queer and straight, men and women. This provides creators with the ability to produce a variety of content, increasing the choice available to viewers. Having a preference for fictional stories, I'd like to share a few of my Bollywood favorites to help you with your next watch!
This movie is definitely at the top of my list. Imtiaz Ali Jab we met is a film at its best! It is one of the most popular contemporary romantic comedies produced by Hindi Cinema. The first hour of the film is enjoyable but the second half is even funnier. When it comes to Jab we met, I'm hooked from start to finish. This is a watch I will never get tired of. He remains a fan favorite.
The movie tracks “Tum se hi” and “Mauja hi Mauja” enhance the pleasure of watching this masterpiece. This movie taught me how love finds its way at the right time, with the right person. The simplicity of the film is something I love. This masterpiece will be valuable as it highlights the true implications of love life and self-love. The protagonist’s dialogue “Mai apni favorite hu” (I love myself the most) has great meaning for me. It helps to rejoice in the idea of self-love.
Set in a remote region of India, this film is a timeless classic of Indian cinema. The picturesque locations add to the beauty of the film's concept. Friendship is depicted with true essence, making it timeless. I've watched this movie countless times and I still can't get over it. The best character in the film, in my opinion, is the villain “Gabbar”. His phenomenal acting left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. The film is an apt representation of courage, love, friendship, commitment and sacrifice. True friendship is certainly a rare feeling these days and such films highlight the ultimate essence of it.
Dangal is truly inspiring and impactful, a genre I have always preferred. It shows how effort and hard work are prerequisites for success. Breaking the taboo of Indian women in wrestling, a male-dominated sport, the actors deliver excellent performances, especially the protagonist, Aamir Khan. It's a film worth watching, leaving you in awe of the incredible accomplishments that can be achieved. It's a family film and an incredible work of art.
In recent months, Indian cinemas have tried to screen these classics again. This saw several people heading to the cinema to rewatch their favorites and enjoy the tranquility of these films. I find this trend quite intriguing because it's a great way to relive the nostalgia associated with these films. Movies are rewatched because people resonate with the storyline and crave the same feeling they got when watching it the first time. It’s more of an emotional connection. Bollywood has certainly produced some masterpieces which have now settled into the beauty of Indian cinema and have been a constant source of entertainment. I always want Bollywood to make such delicious films again.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hercampus.com/school/delhi-north/my-treasured-bollywood-favourites/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- My precious Bollywood favorites!
- Wordans unveils a new era of affordable fashion: style meets affordability
- Trump makes no comment as Congress passes $1.2 trillion spending package
- PM Modi created a 'corrupt and mukt Congress': Jairam Ramesh after Naveen Jindal joins BJP
- Yellowstone Star Josh Lucas Teases His Possible Season 5 Appearances | Entertainment
- Hobart wins its 2nd straight NCAA Division III national hockey championship
- Here's why Apple is negotiating with Google on AI partnership
- Resumption of trade with India remains uncertain
- Olivia Colman Slams Hollywood Gender Wage Gap
- Kentucky Derby Hat Ideas from the Kentucky Derby Museum Hat Show 2024
- Goldman Sachs analysts say there is still potential for further stock gains
- Severe geomagnetic storm could create northern lights in southern US