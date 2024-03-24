Is there an opportunity with Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) (FRA:8WP) being 49% undervalued?

Key ideas

The estimated fair value of Beyond Frames Entertainment is 3.56 based on a 2-step free cash flow to equity ratio.

Beyond Frames Entertainment is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on the current stock price of 1.81.

Beyond Frames Entertainment's peers are currently trading on average with a 53% premium

Does the March share price for Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) (FRA:8WP) reflect what it is really worth? Today, we'll estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the company's expected future cash flows and scaling them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to figure it out, keep reading! It's actually a lot less complex than you might imagine.

Remember, however, that there are many ways to estimate the value of a company, and a DCF is just one method. If you would like to know more about discounted cash flows, the rationale for this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St Analysis Model.

The method

We use the 2-stage growth model, which simply means that we take into account two stages of business growth. During the initial period, the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is generally considered to have a stable growth rate. First, we need to estimate the company's cash flows over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of contraction, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect the fact that growth tends to slow more in the early years than in later years.

Generally, we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Leveraged FCF (SEK, millions) 1.00 million euros 16.0 million euros 22.0 million kr 26.5 million kr 30.4 million kr 33.5 million kr 36.0 million kr 37.9 million kr 39.4 million kr 40.5 million kr Source of growth rate estimate Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Is @ 20.52% Is @ 14.53% Is @ 10.34% Is @7.41% Is @ 5.35% Is @ 3.91% Is @ 2.91% Present value (SEK, millions) discounted at 5.4% 0.9 kr 14.4 kr 18.8 kr 21.5 kr 23.3 kr 24.4 kr 24.9 kr 24.9 kr 24.5 kr 23.9 kr

10-year Present Value of Cash Flows (PVCF) = 202 million crowns

The second stage is also known as terminal value. This is the company's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate the terminal value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to their present value at a cost of equity of 5.4%.

Terminal value (TV)= FCF 2033 (1 + g) (rg) = 41 million kr (1 + 0.6%) (5.4% 0.6%) = 840 million kr

Current Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= television / (1 + r)ten= 840 million crowns (1 + 5.4%)ten= 495 million crowns

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of future cash flows, which in this case is 697 million crowns. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide it by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of 1.8, the company appears quite undervalued, at a 49% discount to the current share price. The assumptions of any calculation have a large impact on the valuation, so it is best to consider this a rough estimate, not precise to the last cent.

Important assumptions

The calculation above depends heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you disagree with these results, try the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not take into account the possible cyclicality of an industry, nor the future capital needs of a company, and therefore does not give a complete picture of a company's potential performance. Since we are considering Beyond Frames Entertainment as a potential shareholder, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which represents debt. In this calculation, we used 5.4%, based on a leveraged beta of 1.056. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility relative to the market as a whole. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, with a limit imposed between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable company.

Valuation is only one side of the coin when it comes to developing your investment thesis, and it's just one of many factors you need to evaluate for a company. It is not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather, it should be viewed as a guide to “what assumptions must be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” » For example, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, this can significantly change the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current stock price? For Beyond Frames Entertainment, we have gathered three relevant factors that you should consider:

