A Closer Look at the Canadian Hollywood North Industry

How the Hollywood strike impacted Canadian studios

Over the years, Canada won the apt nickname “Hollywood North” as America’s alternative destination for television and film production. The different picturesque landscapes and 20 percent tax credits in the province of Quebec has attracted large studio companies to its doorstep.

According to a recent report from the Canadian Media Producers Association, in 2022, Canadian television and film productions increased by 28 percent, reaching an all-time high of 11.6 billion Canadian dollars, but this record has not been not yet been eclipsed by the imminence of Hollywood. strikewhich lasted almost six months.

Concerns regarding salary increases, better residuals and protection against artificial intelligence were at the forefront of negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Paramount, Warner Bros., Discovery, Amazon and Netflix .

On May 2, 2023, the WGA revealed in a statement Press release that they called a strike after six weeks of failed negotiations with the AMPTP. This failure of negotiations led to the second longest strike ever organized by the WGA, with picketing lasting almost 150 days.

Nearly two months after the WGA's announcement, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined Hollywood writers in protestcompletely shutting down production in the world's largest television and film industry.

It was the second time in nearly 65 years that the writers and actors came together unanimously.

“Until the studios reach an agreement that meets the needs of artists, WGA members will be on the picket lines, marching side by side with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity,” said WGAE President, Lisa Takeuchi, in a press release. press release of October 9, 2023after the WGA ratified their agreement.

The production shutdown remained in effect until November 9, when the Actors Guild finally reached an agreement.

Economic experts from the Milken Institute reported that a total economic loss of at least 5 billion US dollars was expected for production centers in California, New Mexico, Georgia and New York. In Canada, the economic impact of the strike was most felt in service productions, which refers to films and television series that do not have Canadian stars, writers or directors but are nevertheless filmed here in Canada.

Michael Prupas, founder and executive chairman of Muse Entertainment, whose company has offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, said revenue from service productions has fallen from about C$250 million in 2022 to just 50 million Canadian dollars in 2023.

“The Hollywood strike had a significant impact on these service productions,” Prupas said. “On the other hand – for us – our company that produces a lot of Canadian content films, we actually had a good year in 2023.”

Unpredictably, Prupas was not alone in reporting a successful fiscal year in 2023, given that the Hollywood strike cost more than six months of profits. Casting directors like Victor Tremblay-Blouin, whose company focuses on the Quebec cultural scene, also reported a positive outcome for the year 2023.

“For our part, we had more non-union productions in Montreal during the strike, so it was positive for our company,” he said.

A glance filming permits authorized by the city of Montreal revealed that more than 275 films were administered for filming from May to November 2023 during the strike period. Almost as much as in 2022 over the same period, when nearly 300 filming authorizations were reported by the city. Most of the productions listed on the permits were French productions, showing that the Hollywood strike had no effect on overall productions underway for the year. This was a positive result for casting companies like Tremblay-Blouin who were able to benefit from ongoing productions.

Production companies in Canada are not the only ones not feeling the effects of the Hollywood strike. For actors like Dave Campbell, entrenched in the industry for more than a decade, the strike had virtually no impact on his livelihood. After beginning his career as a background actor on sets such as Brick Mansions and X-Men, Campbell solidified his place in the industry, working full-time as an actor, stuntman, model and narrator on Canadian film and television productions. and American.

“During the strike, I was affected by the fact that there were series that were supposed to come from the United States and ultimately could not get here,” he said. “But in all honesty, for people who work full time (in the industry), it hasn’t affected us that much.”

Generally speaking, Campbell says most of his work comes from other Canadian or French productions. “I've had a lot of silent French roles and last year, for the number of roles I had – I think I had 14 – I would say 11 of them were French roles and the ones in English were advertisements,” he said.

He further explained that the strike only caused him to lose one or two jobs per month, because these large American productions do not guarantee long-term employment on the sets. When X-Men came to film in Montreal, Campbell only worked on set for one day. However, in some cases, those like Campbell may get lucky and land a quiet role or extra work that requires a few weeks of on-set work. On the set of La Recrue, he was cast as an extra to play the role of an office worker where he was needed for several weeks to film the office scenes for the entire season.

However, for newcomers to the industry like Samuel Bernard, finding work during the strike proved more difficult.

Working as an extra and actor, he began working in the industry and took advantage of the economic rebound the industry experienced towards the end of the winter season in 2022.

Bernard worked steadily on Canadian and American productions for over a year and a half before rumors of an impending Hollywood strike arose. However, the strike caused Bernard to re-evaluate his life, as the classic Hollywood waiter side job he worked was beginning to be his main source of income; the roles he auditioned for didn't work out. Fortunately, his master's degree in film history landed him a full-time job as a history teacher at a Montreal high school.

“The irony of the situation is that now there is a teachers’ strike,” Bernard said. “I left one strike only to end up with another.”

But he doesn't regret his decision to leave the industry full-time. “It’s the best of both worlds,” he said, explaining that his new job will allow him to focus on acting full-time during the summer vacation.

Some were facing difficulties in the sector well before the strike. Zong Chen, who specializes in martial arts and film stunts, has always faced limited opportunities in Montreal. Ten years ago, Chen began his film career as a stuntman in Brick Mansions. He has since worked on larger productions such as Quantico and The Recruit, but in the past two years, Chen said he has only received one contract for stunt work.

Bernard and Chen weren't the only ones who had difficulties. For Tracy Vee, a professional makeup artist and hairstylist working mainly in American films and series like Transformers, The Recruit and Home Alone, the strike forced her to turn to French-Canadian productions, something she had never done previously.

But the strike is not necessarily responsible for all the difficulties encountered by workers in the industry. Vee has been in the industry for seven years and says that every year she notices fewer and fewer American productions coming to Montreal. She says there are now only one to two shootings of American films or series during the summer, which is normally the busiest time of the year because the hot weather resembles the American climate.

Additionally, Alberta's introduction of Film and television tax credit is slowly beginning to erode Quebec's reputation as an essential destination for American production companies.

“Alberta has been very successful in attracting a number of productions there because of their ability to mimic the American prairie and cowboy environment,” Prupas said.

The Canadian Cinema Association reported in November 2023 that filming of the HBO series The Last of Us generated more than $140 million in production expenses in the province of Alberta where the first season was filmed.

On a positive note, the Hollywood strike paved the way for Canadian unions to follow in its footsteps. The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) — the national union of professional artists working in recorded media in Canada — announced in a press release press release of December 11, 2023 that after a year of unrest caused by inequality in the United States, they also turned to the negotiating table. During negotiations, they plan to address concerns about AI and fair compensation, just as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA did in 2023.

“We all have similar interests and similar fights that we will fight for the benefit of our members,” said Anna Sikorski, ACTRA Branch Manager.