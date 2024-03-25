Rick Sylvester: From Sugar Bowl Ski Lessons to Hollywood Stuntman





Hi ! I'm Rick, put it there! The two Cal students said it over and over in their small room at Sugar Bowl Lodge. It was a week of learning to ski in 1962 and Rick Sylvestepracticed handshakes and greetings with his roommate as directed by his instructor. They were on semester break and Rick happened to be assigned to Jim McConkey, his ski instructor for the week. Jim came from Alta to the Sugar Bowl to teach with his buddy, the legendary Junior Bounous, director of the Sugar Bowl ski school. The half-dozen students in Ricks' class probably didn't know that their instructor was one of the best powder skiers in North America and sought after by ski resorts, photographers and filmmakers. To Rick, Jim was an impressive figure, a man with great skiing skills and although Rick was not yet an amazing skier, he was competitive. The following year, he would win the University Conference Championship as a wrestler in his weight class. Years later, he completed 116 marathons, 85 of them lasting less than three hours. It was a ski trip to Mammoth Mountain that sparked Rick's interest in skiing years earlier and after several days at Kratka Ridge and Snow Valley while in high school in Southern California, he attended the Sugar Bowl Ski Week, offered at the low-season price of $44.50., which included accommodation, meals and lift tickets as well as a two-hour ski lesson each morning and afternoon. Rick was placed in the advanced class and the one time Rick rode the lifts with Jim, he was very interested if Rick had seen his picture on the most recent cover of SKI magazine. Little did Jim know at the time that his ski student would become one of the most famous skiers in the world. Grindstone would also become a source of inspiration and influence for Jim's future son, Shane McConkey. The time Jim and Rick spent together was encouraging and prophetic. Perhaps Jim recognized Rick's enthusiasm for the sport when he told him that if I were your age, I would take a year off and ski. It wasn't until 1967, while Rick was living mountaineering in Yosemite Valley, that he realized he wanted to live in the area. mountains all year round and work at a ski resort, so he applied for a job as a ski patroller in Lake Tahoe. After a global career in mountaineering, Rick would distinguish himself in the ski world by skiing Sylvesters Slot on the Tram Face at Palisades Tahoe as well as the first descents of the Main chute, additional chute and chimney. He gave back to the community when he was one of about a dozen founders of Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and finally earned his legendary place in the opening stunt scene in James Bonds The Spy Who Loved Mearguably one of the greatest stunts in cinema history. Today, Rick still resides in Olympic Valley and this story is just a small facet of his exciting and adventurous life.

