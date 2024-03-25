Was Anchorage funny? We went back more than a century to discover it

Fourth Avenue is depicted in Anchorage in 1921. (Library of Congress photo)

Clothing, politics, entertainment and language, almost everything about our sometimes shared, sometimes fractured culture, is constantly evolving, changing due to technology, context, whim and chance. Humor is no exception, which made me curious. How did humor evolve in Anchorage and were the first residents very funny? In other words, would current residents find jokes from over 100 years ago funny? So this article is something of an experiment.

The best source of humor in early Anchorage is the Anchorage Daily Times, long the dominant local newspaper before its circulation war in the 1980s with the Daily News and its closure in 1992. In its early days, Anchorage was a small town with few diaries, memoirs or other similar documents from the period. Unfortunately, these few non-journalistic sources fail to provide insight into the comedy best performed or enjoyed in the fledgling railroad hub. Therefore, having little other choice, I randomly examined the issues of The Daily Times from 1917 to 1924 and collected some of the jokes found there.

At the time, jokes were commonplace in newspapers. Before radios, newspapers were the most widely available form of entertainment and information. The Daily Times from 1917 to 1924 was thus typical of Alaska newspapers of the time, a highly variable mix of hard news, low-level gossip, advertising, outright fiction, loud political stances and pure humor. In other words, newspapers had to be everything.

Many jokes in the old Daily Times took the form of humorous banter in one of the two classic venues for public debate: bars and classrooms. Sometimes the names were those of actual residents; other times they were invented. Here, a senior student has a conversation with a freshman. Senior: Do you have any birdseed? Freshie: Go smart, you can't fool me. Birds do not grow from seed.

The effort to create such witty dialogue was sometimes apparent in the product, as with this little piece of humor from 1918. I wonder if you could? » thought the Rummy, as he tossed his ball high.

Wondering if you could what? » asked the bartender, grabbing an empty bottle of beer.

Why, if you were at a spiritualist party and the lady running the place was laughing and telling jokes, and you punched her in the nose, I wonder if you could say you were finding a happy medium? Rummy said as he headed towards the door.

Some jokes work as a surprise, leading the audience in one direction before subverting the premise.

Where did you go on your vacation? asked the visitor.

I haven't gotten anywhere on this. I got on the train, replied the young truthful man.

Or for another example: your jokes are old, says the sarcastic critic. Maybe they are, replied the optimist, but the roasting they receive always refreshes them.

A line forms at the Anchorage post office in a photo from the early 20th century. (Photo by Library of Congress)

A century ago, few dark jokes were fit for print. If the Daily Times had published material considered too risky or promoting illegal acts, the Post Office could well have refused to carry it. In this way, Anchorage Postmaster Herbert Brown briefly refused to deliver issues of local newspapers in 1949 after posting updates about the Nenana Ice Classic. Until convinced otherwise, the Postal Service believed the Classic was an illegal lottery.

This joke is about as dark as the Daily Times could publish. Mr. Bouck (in Civics) If the president and vice president both died, who would get the job. Voice (from the back of the room) The undertaker! If all successors die, we can only hope that the funeral directors will govern the survivors fairly.

It turns out that people with a dark or morbid sense of humor may be more intelligent than the rest of the population. According to an article from 2017 in the cognitive science journal Cognitive Processing, preference and understanding of dark humor are positively associated with higher verbal and non-verbal intelligence as well as higher levels of education. In short, understanding and appreciating dark humor requires a complex and therefore rare blend of information processing and emotional intelligence.

Devoid of darker humor, almost all the jokes published by the Daily Times are light and almost innocent, free of innuendo or insults.

Miss Protz: Alice, what are you chewing?

Alice: Ugh, nothing.

Miss Protz: That's the first time I knew you couldn't chew anything.

Although the Anchorage newspaper's jokes may reflect some aspects of contemporary humor, they clearly do not represent the crude depths of Alaskan society in the early 1900s. The proliferation of anti-blasphemy ordinances in the territory suggests that Cruder jokes existed, even if they took place beyond the printed pages.

Puns have been a part of jokes since time immemorial, including the essential puns. In one of the Daily Times' best examples: About a week after one of our growing young men appeared in long pants, he was heard saying on his way to school: My breath still comes from 'short pants.

And in a classic groan: Why did they kick that medical student out of the library? They caught him trying to remove the appendix from a book.

In another example of a pun, a man visits a store to find a better mousetrap. I would like you to send a large mouse trap to my house.

Yes sir, and who is it addressed to?

Don't be stupid, young man; It's for mice, of course.

Misunderstandings are one of the easiest ways to generate the necessary twist, a technical setup for a punchline. Where were you yesterday, Jimmy? asked the professor. Please, ma'am, I had a toothache, Jimmy replied.

Has it stopped? » asked the professor sympathetically.

I don't know, Jimmy said.

What do you mean, my boy? Not sure if your tooth has stopped hurting?

No ma'am, the dentist kept it.

Or: Little Edna visited the museum with her aunt. In the Egyptian room, the child saw the withered remains of an ancient queen and asked what it was.

She’s someone’s mother, my dear, my aunt replied.

Goodness! Edna said. I'm glad my mom doesn't look like that.

In this early 20th century photo, the SS Alameda arrives with supplies for the new railroad in Anchorage. (Photo by Library of Congress)

Some of the humor is clearly long dead, with references few people would recognize today. For example, a 1923 joke read: Morris: If political reform takes place, you can blame it on Australia. Take for example our voting system, banning, etc.

Wells: Yes, even our swimmers use the Australian front crawl.

Most modern readers could use some explanation.

Before the end of the 19th century, most elections in the United States were conducted in a much more public manner, with individual votes often announced as they were submitted. Ballots were mostly printed by supporters and distributed to voters as they gathered around a polling place, more of a celebration than a grim civic duty. The concept of a government-printed secret ballot, which became the American standard in the late 1800s, was called the Australian Ballot. The sale of alcohol was banned in part of Australia several years before the US ban. And what is now more commonly known as crawl swimming was then better known as Australian swimming.

Some jokes are less funny than evidence of the difficulty of writing comedy.

Bob: Your eyes are like the deep blue sea.

Her: Really, Robert?

Bob: Yes, they are watery.

Or, Miss Reece (to Layton who has just finished reading a composition in English II class): Is this original, Layton?

Layton: No, I made it up.

And finally, a freshman asked a sophomore: What are you taking this year? The second year student replied: Anything I can get my hands on.

A newspaper carrier in Anchorage in 1917. (Library of Congress photo)

In Shakespeare's time, his hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon had about the same population as Anchorage in 1920, around 2,000. If this ratio of legendary authors per capita was true for Anchorage, then the local champion who should have been the champion died as a child, never learned to read, or never had the necessary opportunity.

The position of editor of a small-town newspaper meant intimate relationships with readers and, ultimately, small thanks. He couldn't be funny, wise, general or specific enough to please everyone. In 1921, probably in a moment of self-pity, Charlie Herron of the Daily Times published something just for himself. Titled The Harassed Editor, the article was published in Anchorage on December 28, 1921. If I print jokes, people say I'm stupid, otherwise they say I'm too serious. If I publish original articles, people say I lack variety. If I publish articles from other journals, they say I'm too lazy to write… What can a bad editor do anyway? So someone will say I slipped this during a trade. So I did it!

In conclusion, here is a little joke from the March 16, 1923 edition. We have never seen a man so distracted that he forgot to laugh at his own jokes.

Me neither. Whether or not the people of Anchorage a century ago were funny in a timeless way will be up to the reader, then as now.

