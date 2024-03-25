



Jane K. MacEllven Jane was born in Warren, Ohio, to Frank W. Knecht Jr. and Isabelle E. Knecht on October 22, 1934. She attended school at Penn Hall, Ohio Wesleyan and Denison University in Ohio . She was married to David H. MacEllven on July 12, 1955 in Warren, Ohio. She and her husband worked together in their own business in Vermont for over 15 years. She loved volunteering at hospitals, churches, schools and charity thrift stores. She enjoyed golfing, knitting, crocheting, making custom handbags, and spending time with friends and family. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, her husband David, her brother Frank W. Knecht III, and her granddaughter Sarah Cayaban. Jane is survived by her sons Mark (Pam) in The Villages Fla, Scott (Cookie) in Ocala Fla and Gregg (Claire) in San Pedro Ca, her brother Jim (Pat) Knecht in The Villages, her sister Sue Meredith in The Villages, his grandchildren Mark MacEllven in Ft. Worth Tx, Timothy MacEllven in Boyd Tx, William MacEllven in The Villages Fl, Geoffrey MacEllven in Harbor City Ca, Katie Steinhafel in Excelsior Mn, Samantha MacEllven and Trevor MacEllven in San Pedro Ca, great-grandchildren Brittany Ball, Makayla MacEllven, Parker MacEllven, Jonathon MacEllven, Brianna Wood, Kristina Heath, Trey Wood, Emma Cox, Kylie Cox, Abi Cox, great-great-grandson Cannon Ball and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., May 20, 2024 at St. George's Episcopal Church in The Villages, Florida with Rev. Dr. James E. Taylor officiating. Burial in St. George Memorial Garden will immediately follow. Arrangements are by Heirs-Baxley Funeral Services, www.hiers-baxley.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in Jane's name to St. George's Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Pl. The Villages 32159, Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages Fla 32162 or your local humane society. The family of Jane MacEllven would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at The Villages Hospital, Cornerstone Hospice and especially to all of Jane's friends and staff at Buffalo Crossings Healthcare who made her final years so enjoyable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/classifieds/obituaries/jane-macellven/ad_d88092c7-6d6f-568c-9daa-c83308e90df6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

