Actor Amaechi Muonagor dies at 62





Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor has died. He died on Sunday at the age of 62. His colleague, Kingsley Orji, announced the news on social media on Sunday evening. Kingsley brought Amaechi's plight to public attention earlier this month when he shared a video of the late actor on his Instagram, saying the illness was affecting his speech.

At the same time, Tony “Oneweek” Muonagor, singer and cousin of the late actor, posted a lit candle on his Facebook page, symbolizing mourning over someone's death. PREMIUM SCHEDULE reported on March 19, the late actor sought financial help from Nigerians and philanthropists for a kidney transplant in India. In November 2023, it suffered suffered a stroke and sought financial support from his fans and Nigerians online. In December 2023, it was diagnostic suffering from kidney disease, diabetes and stroke. The same month, this newspaper reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) research financial support for the actor. AGN National President Emeka Rollas, on his Instagram page, noted that the AGN approved the sending of money from the guilds trust fund. Amaechi Muonagor began his career as a journalist with the News Agency of Nigeria (IN) in 1989 before making her Nollywood debut in the early 90s classic, Taboo (part 1). READ ALSO :Veteran Actor Amaechi Muonagor Seeks Financial Assistance For Kidney Transplant (VIDEO) He hails from Obosi in Anambra State and is famous for his roles in films like Taboo (1), Aki and Pawpaw, Karishika, Aki na Ukwa, Igodo and others. He was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for Best Actor. Support PREMIUM TIMES’ honest and credible journalism Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy and a transparent government.. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and accessible to all. Make a donation TEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/nollywood/680473-actor-amaechi-muonagor-dies-at-62.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos