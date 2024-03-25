Olivia Colman denounces salary disparities in Hollywood





Actress and producer Olivia Colman has spoken out about pay disparity in Hollywood, saying she would earn “a lot more” if she were a male actor. “Don’t get me started on the pay disparity,” Colman said Saturday. in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. “But male actors get paid more because they said they were a crowd pleaser and in reality that hasn't been true for decades. But they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much than their male counterparts. Amanpour asked Colman if she still personally experiences pay disparities, calling her an “Oscar-winning actress.” “I'm very aware that if I were Oliver Colman I would earn a lot more than I do,” Colman responded. “I know of a wage disparity, which is a difference of 12,000 percent.” Colman, who has starred in highly acclaimed films like “The Favorite” and “The Father” and TV shows “The Crown” and “Heartstopper,” is the latest Hollywood actress to speak out about the pay disparity that she has known in the industry. In December, “The Color Purple” star Taraji P. Henson told the Hollywood Reporter she is “tired of fighting” for equal compensation. “I got paid and fought tooth and nail on every project to get the same damn quote,” she said at the time. “And it's a slap in the face when people say, 'Oh girl, you work all the time.' You always work. Well, damn it, I have to do it. It's not because I would like to be able to make two films a year and that's it. I have to work because math doesn't matter. And I have bills. The pay and treatment of Hollywood talent, crew and writers was thrust into the spotlight last year during the twin actors' and writers' strikes. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors, went on strike for 118 days last year – the longest strike in the union's history – to demand pay raises, protections against artificial intelligence and cuts streaming revenue guarantees. A tentative agreement was reached last November, a little more than a month after the Writers Guild of America reached a separate agreement with the studios after nearly five months.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/4553125-olivia-colman-blasts-pay-disparity-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos