An outspoken outsider in Bollywood, Kangana is the supporter of the BJP.

New Delhi, March 25: Kangana Ranaut was just 17 when she joined the cast, as a last-minute replacement for Chitrangada Singh, of Anurag Basu's 'Gangster: A Love Story' (2006). She had bumped into Basu in the office of famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, where she had landed in search of a break.

Kangana plays an alcoholic trapped in a love triangle involving a notorious gangster (Shiney Ahuja, whose career later disappeared after he was convicted of rape) and a sympathetic friend (Emraan Hashmi).

The role brought Kangana instant fame. Hailed as a “remarkable find” and honored with the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, she immediately began making headlines.

For a rebellious child who shocked her family — her mother was a school teacher and her father a businessman with roots in Bhambla village, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh — by not clearing the pre-medical test pan -Indian, it was indeed a her dream started in Bollywood, of which she later became the fierce critic and guardian of conscience.

For the great-granddaughter of a Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh and granddaughter of an IAS officer, it was also a bold career move that initially didn't was not well received by the family.

After choosing to leave higher education, Kangana moved from Chandigarh, where she went to school, to Delhi, to join the Elite modeling agency and land a few assignments, before deciding to become an actress .

Her first step in this direction was to join Delhi's famous Asmita theater troupe, led by Arvind Gaur, who became Kangana's guru. She ended up starring in Girish Karnad's play, 'Taledanda', and it was this exposure that convinced her to move to Mumbai, where she joined Asha Chandra's acting school.

After “Gangster”, Kangana starred in several acclaimed films, starting with “Woh Lamhe…”, where she played the demanding role of a schizophrenic actress, a character inspired by Parveen Babi, and including “Life in a… Metro”, the critically acclaimed film “Fashion” and the supernatural horror film “Raaz: The Mystery Continues” – all of these films had her typecast as a heroine cut out to play only hysterical characters, so she broke the mold by reprising Anand L. Rai's 2011 romantic comedy “Tanu Weds Manu”, where she was cast alongside R. Madhavan.

Thereafter, Kangana's career graph was like that of any other successful star, with its fair share of hits and misses, but the two productions that stood out in her filmography were 'Krrish 3', the film to hit directed by Rakesh Roshan, where she played a mutant shapeshifter, despite her previous disappointment with the filmmaker in the Hrithik Roshan film “Kites” (she felt her role was cut short), and the comedy-drama “Queen”, which prompted one critic to write that Kangana's Rani was the “role of her life”.

Her journey in Bollywood, however, has not been without pitfalls. Initially, his poor command of English became the object of derision in the industry, particularly among its elite. Then she had a controversial affair with Aditya Pancholi which turned out to be an abusive relationship and left her emotionally scarred.

And then, even as he was recovering from a failed relationship with his “Raaz: The Mystery Continues” co-star Adhyayan Suman, his “Kites” and “Krrish” 3 co-star Hrithik Roshan filed a lawsuit against Kangana, accusing her of cyberstalking and stalking. The case was closed due to lack of evidence.

After “Queen”, Kangana's career also evolved from box office failures such as “Rangoon” and Hansal Mehta's Gujarati crime comedy, “Simran”, to her Rani of Jhansi biopic, “Manikarnika”, which was spoiled by the walkout. of co-star Sonu Sood during production, and the sports drama “Panga”, which was about a female kabaddi star. Both films earned her rave reviews and national awards, and established herself as a champion of female-driven debut films. But subsequently his films simply stopped being successful at the box office.

Kangana, however, remained in the headlines. In 2017, for her audience, she fell out with influential filmmaker Karan Johar, whom she accused of nepotism. Then in 2020, when she accused certain anonymous cinema personalities of having “systematically sabotaged” the career of Sushant Singh Rajput, pushing him to suicide.

The two episodes cemented her image as an honest and outspoken outsider fighting the Bollywood establishment. It also made her a favorite of those ideologically aligned with the BJP, as they saw in the issues she raised echoes of their own campaigns against dynasts, nepotism and corruption.

Slowly but surely, Kangana, a follower of Swami Vivekananda, became the BJP's most visible and articulate spokesperson within the film industry. And UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the first BJP leader to recognize Kangana's potential and appointed her as the brand ambassador of ODOP (One District One Product), one of its flagship developments.

Kangana's outspoken opposition to privilege dictating people's place in their profession and the snobbery of the English-speaking class, her impressive social media following, and her consistent support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi make her best suited for greater presence within the BJP.

The party seems to have recognized this fact by rewarding her with the Mandi ticket.