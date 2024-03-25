Entertainment
Queen Of Tears Tops Most Interesting Drama & Actor Rankings For Second Week In A Row
tvN's Queen of Tears remained the hottest drama of the week!
For the second week in a row, Queen of Tears took the top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV series that generated the most buzz. The company determines the rankings each week by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social media about dramas currently airing or about to be aired shortly.
Aside from topping the list of hottest dramas, Queen of Tears also swept the top two spots on the list of hottest drama actors, where stars Kim Ji Won And Kim Soo Hyun ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.
MBC's Wonderful World rose to second place on this week's drama list, while ASTROs Cha Eun Woo And Kim Nam Joo came in at #4 and #7 respectively on the cast list.
tvNs Marriage impossible remained steady at No. 3 on the drama list, with stars Jeon Jong Seo And Moon sang Min ranking #5 and #6 respectively on the cast list.
JTBC's Doctor Slump rose to No. 4 on the drama list, while it leads Hyung Sik Park And Park Shin Hye took No. 8 and No. 9 on the cast list, respectively.
SBS's Flex x Cop rose to number five on the drama list and stars Ahn Bo Hyun also climbed to 10th on the cast list.
New ENA series The midnight studio debuted at No. 7 on this week's drama list, while SBS's The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection debuted at No. 9.
Finally, the KBS Unpredictable family rose to 10th place for the week.
The 10 TV series that generated the most buzz this week are:
- tvN Queen of Tears
- MBC Wonderful World
- tvN marriage impossible
- Doctor JTBC's crisis
- SBS Flex x Flic
- KBS2 Live your own life
- ENA The Midnight Studio
- MBC Third Marriage
- SBS Escape of the Seven: Resurrection
- Unpredictable Family KBS1
While the drama list only includes series broadcast on TV, the newly integrated cast list also includes actors from OTT shows and Pyramid Game stars Jang Da Ah was ranked at number 3 this week.
- Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears)
- Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)
- Jang Da Ah (pyramid game)
- Cha Eun Woo (Wonderful World)
- Jeon Jong Seo (Impossible Marriage)
- Moon Sang Min (Impossible Marriage)
- Kim Nam Joo (Wonderful World)
- Park Hyung Sik (Doctor Slump)
- Park Shin Hye (Doctor Slump)
- Ahn Bo Hyun (Flex x Flic)
Watch full episodes of Wedding Impossible with subtitles on Viki below:
Or start watching The Midnight Studio below:
And check out Unpredictable Family below!
How do you feel about this article?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.soompi.com/article/1650887wpp/queen-of-tears-dominates-most-buzzworthy-drama-and-actor-rankings-for-2nd-week-in-a-row
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Queen Of Tears Tops Most Interesting Drama & Actor Rankings For Second Week In A Row
- The 'greatest thing ever' in American cricket history will take place in two months
- Google is the last company Apple should partner with
- Donald Trump lashes out as time runs out on his $464 million bond payment
- Trkiye will not give in to lobbies supporting Israel (President Erdogan)
- UK's development power has declined since Foreign Office merger, watchdog says
- Yusril explains why motion to disqualify Prabowo and Gibran will not succeed
- The Aurora can be seen in parts of the UK tonight
- Biden signs $1.2 trillion US spending bill, not including aid to Ukraine – Euractiv
- An outspoken outsider in Bollywood, Kangana is the supporter of the BJP.
- Softball takes series with Ohio State in first B1G weekend
- Woman Finds $15 Dress at Thrift Store Made by Jackie Kennedys Designer | Entertainment