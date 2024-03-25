Levittown's Ricky Moyer Gets a Ticket to Hollywood on American Idol





Ricky Moyer is going to Hollywood. THE Graduated from Neshaminy High School did his “American idol” made her debut Sunday night and wowed the judges, making it through the first audition and winning a golden ticket to Hollywood to pursue her dreams on the show and beyond. Moyer, of Levittown, played piano and sang Roxette's “It Must Have Been Love” to impress Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, who all gave him a standing ovation. “You gave us moment after moment, after moment,” Perry said. “I’m so excited to hear the stories you sing because I’m locked up with you.” Bryan said he was looking forward to Moyer, 22, “surprising” the judges and that he “couldn't pull any punches” during his audition performance. Moyer, a singer-songwriter, smiled broadly as he received the praise. Ricky Moyer on American Idol:From Levittown to “American Idol.” How to watch the Neshaminy graduate's journey: I'm very grateful for this experience, he told the Courier Times before the episode aired Sunday night. And it changed my life, being able to see the judges, meeting all these people and really finding myself as an artist. Who is Ricky Moyer? Moyer, a 2019 Neshaminy graduate, said his love of music began in middle school where he performed in musicals. But it wasn't until his sophomore year of high school, when Moyer sat down at a piano and started singing, that his passion to become a musician came to life. He has since received his Bachelor of Music degree from the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Performing Arts in Ohio; and more recently, Moyer has been working on writing original songs in hopes of releasing his debut EP Her American Idol journey began last May, but didn't air until Sunday night. Moyer was at a crossroads between music and a theater career when he decided to apply for the show. He could next appear on “American Idol” in a few weeks, when the Hollywood auditions air on ABC. Moyer's segment ended with him hugging his loved ones and waving his golden ticket in the air. “I’m going to Hollywood, baby,” he says excitedly.

