



JP Karliak, the actor who plays Morph on Disney+ X-Men '97opens with the backlash the series received after Marvel Animation portrayed the character as non-binary. X-Men '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo, who has since left the series, confirmed to Empire for its April 2024 issue that Morph is non-binary, causing some fans to fall for it. The reaction from a certain sector of fans did not surprise Karliak, saying CBR in an interview: “I am a queer activist. I run a nonprofit that advocates for queer representation. I also co-founded a voter registration organization. I know what’s going on in the world, especially politically, so no, it didn’t surprise me at all.” “I think what I liked was the negative reaction there was, with people like, 'Have you watched the X-Men?' Do you know why they were created and what they're about? Have you forgotten that? It was reassuring,” he added. Morph is a shapeshifting mutant and the X-Men have been seen as an allegory of the civil rights movement in the United States. Karliak said he wasn't “offended by anything that was posted, even though they tried.” “There was an article that called me a radical queer activist and listed my organization’s insidious mission statement. [Queer Vox] – word for word of what was on the website,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Facts. No lies here, thanks for the promotion! » Although the creator of the animated series referred to Morph as non-binary, the term is not actually used in the series. “Two things about this: first, as far as I know, we're never going to say the word 'non-binary' because no one said the word 'non-binary' in the 90s. It's not that it did not exist; it just wasn’t a common term at the time,” Karliak explained. “Morph's understanding of who he is might equate to what a modern person would consider non-binary, but he just doesn't have the terminology for it. At the same time, they were not a concept in terms of being used as a pronoun. X-Men '97 is streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

