Henry Cavill makes a rare appearance with his Hollywood girlfriend Natalie Viscuso as the pair are spotted leaving a London hotel
Henry Cavill made a rare appearance with his Hollywood girlfriend Natalie Viscuso as the pair were spotted leaving a central London hotel on Sunday.
The Superman actor, 40, beamed as he stepped out in the sun hand in hand with Natalie, 34.
Henry looked dapper for the outing, as he wore a navy double-breasted jacket, dark blue jeans and brown suede boots.
Meanwhile, Natalie, former studio vice president responsible for Man Of Steel and Enola Holmes – Legendary Entertainment, dressed for spring in a white and green midi skirt adorned with trees.
She paired the skirt with a cropped white ribbed sweater and white patent leather knee-high boots.
Henry announced his relationship with Natalie in 2021.
In 2022, the two became red carpet official, attending their first event together: the Enola Holmes 2 premiere in New York.
Natalie is the former Vice President of Television at Vertigo Entertainment, but got a brief taste of life in front of the camera as a teenager on the MTV hit My Super Sweet 16.
She had dyed her hair blonde when she was 16 and was filmed for the 2005 show rejecting desperate teenagers without an invitation so they could attend her extravagant party.
The lovebirds went public with their relationship in April 2021 with an adorable snap of the two playing chess, possibly referencing the hit drama series, The Queen's Gambit.
In the caption of his post, Henry confirmed that the two were dating, typing: “I'm the one looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful, brilliant love Natalie destroyed me at chess.”
Shortly after announcing and confirming their relationship, Henry returned to social media in response to negative comments aimed at his pal.
He wrote in a statement about a post he saw: “some social animosity lately.”
The actor further explained that while it might be “fun to speculate” and gossip, “passion is misplaced and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”
“I am happy in love and in life. I would be extremely grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't be happy with me, then at least try to be proud and be the best version of yourself,” Henry concluded.
Henry's last public relationship was with teenager Tara King, who he dated for just under a year between 2016 and 2017.
In 2013, Henry briefly dated Kaley Cuoco and she credits him with boosting her career, as few people knew who she was before this fling.
Henry had an on-off relationship with Fast & Furious 6's Gina Carano between 2012 and 2014 and was engaged to horsewoman Ellen Whittaker from 2011 to 2012.
They added: “This is a chance for him to reset and look forward to his new role in the Warhammer 40,000 film. The decision was made earlier this year.
A second insider said: “Garcia and Cavill made an amicable, mutually agreed upon decision to work together in an advisory capacity over the past 12 months.” The two continue to maintain a close friendship and a deep mutual respect for each other's careers.
It comes after Henry revealed he hated filming sex scenes and called them “overused” in cinema and an “excuse to see people with less clothes”.
The Jersey-born actor has endured some steamy filming throughout his career, most notably in his film The Tudors and more recently Netflix's The Witcher.
But the former Superman star said the scenes made him “uncomfortable” and often added little to the narrative.
While asserting that they can sometimes be “great” at aiding storytelling in films, Henry asserted that human imagination would “override” whatever is projected on screen anyway.
“I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan,” Henry said in an episode of Happy Sad Confused Podcast.
“I think there are circumstances in which a sex scene is beneficial for a film, not just for the audience.
“I think sometimes they're overused these days and that's when you know where you're going 'Is this really necessary or is it just people wearing less clothes'.
“And that's when you start to feel more uncomfortable and think 'There's no performance here, there's not a single piece that's going to carry over into the rest of the film .
However, Henry admitted there was a time and place for racy scenes.
“I think sex scenes can be great in a movie, they can really help tell a story, but a lot of the time the human imagination is going to win out,” he added.
“So it can be a bit of a cop-out if a TV show or movie is just full of bodies spinning and you're like, 'Okay, but what does that do to us other than the idea of a naked person? , great”. [I’m] I’m not a fan of making them.
But a young Henry admitted there was a rather awkward moment during a sex scene in his starring role The Tudors.
Henry played Charles Brandon in the 2007 TV series and admitted he was very embarrassed when, then aged 23, he had an erection during filming.
“It only happened to me once,” he told Men's Fitness in 2015.
“I had to have a girl on top of me, she had spectacular tits and I hadn't rearranged my things in a harmless position. She basically rubs herself all over me and, uh, it got a little hard.'
He later apologized profusely, admitting, “It's not great when you're in a professional acting environment and someone gets mugged, is it?” No, this is not acceptable.
