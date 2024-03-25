Fans mourn veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor's death at 61





Fans have mourned the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, who died on Sunday at the age of 61. Fans took to social media on Sunday to mourn the passing of the actor known for his comedic on-screen roles, who died after a long battle with kidney disease. President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, could not immediately be reached for comment on the actor's death as phone calls and text messages sent to his known line were not responded to on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, a social commentator, Morris Monye, ​​through his X handle, @Morris_Monye, ​​while mourning the actor, said that help had been raised to help the deceased as he struggled with health issues. Muonagor suffered from kidney failure and was on dialysis. News of his death came days after a viral video in which the actor solicited funds to help him undergo a kidney transplant. Monye wrote: Deeply heartbroken by the news of the death of Amaechi Muonagor. He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful. We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India. This tragic loss highlights the need for better health care in our country. In the social media video earlier showing the Nollywood comedy legend in poor health and begging for financial help from Nigerians, he was seen in bed with a bandage on his chest, barely able to speak. Another actor, sitting next to him, explained that Muonagor needed money to pay for a kidney transplant. His death comes even as Nigerians are yet to get over the death of Nollywood actor John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu, who recently passed away. An X user, @Oluomoofderby, while mourning the actor, wrote: May his soul rest in peace. The health systems of Western and Asian countries, patronized by Nigerian leaders, only exist because they were developed. They are constantly maintained, thanks to political commitment and visionary leadership, qualities which are clearly lacking in Nigeria. Maybe like it or not, our country's poor healthcare system is going to affect every single one of us. We all need to wake up and demand a better healthcare system in Nigeria. Another user, @alesolas, said: May his soul rest in perfect peace. Apart from the name Nigeria, nothing works in the country. @mister_ade5 wrote We have lost a Nollywood legend. Caption RIP Amaechi Muonagor. From Mr. Ibu to Amaechi Muonagor. In less than a month we lost them both, posted @Oladapomikky1. Muonagor, originally from Idemili, Anambra, was born on August 20, 1962.

